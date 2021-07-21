The Circular Explorer starts its journey to protect the ocean

First of its kind solar powered catamaran operated by One Earth One Ocean to clean coastal areas from plastic waste



Driving education and science platforms to empower broader action and marine research



Holcim becomes partner of Solar Impulse Foundation to drive clean technologies that are good for the planet



The Circular Explorer, developed by One Earth One Ocean and made possible by Holcim, starts its mission today to clean up our ocean from plastic waste, while advancing marine science and education. Putting the circular economy to work, the catamaran has the capacity to recover four tons of plastic waste daily which it recycles into new applications from new products to alternative energy. To empower broad-based action, it runs an education program targeting students as changemakers, and serves as a science laboratory to advance marine research in partnership with leading marine institutes.

Inaugurated today in Hamburg, Germany, in presence of Bertrand Piccard, Swiss explorer and environmentalist, the 100% solar powered catamaran, starts its journey in the Baltic Sea, with the kick-off of its education and science programs. In 2022 it will be deployed to the Manila Bay in the Philippines, which the country's government and private sector partners are rehabilitating, to start its plastic recovery and recycling work.

Bertrand Piccard, founder Solar Impulse Foundation: 'Since my round-the-world solar flight in 2016, I have given to the Solar Impulse Foundation the challenge of identifying 1'000 solutions to protect the environment in a profitable way. It is fascinating to see the potential of innovation to turn world challenges into opportunities. The Circular Explorer is a great example, with its vital mission to push the boundaries of the circular economy to protect our ocean from plastic waste. I am excited to witness it as it embarks on its journey and will follow every step of its action.'