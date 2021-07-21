checkAd

EQS-News The Circular Explorer starts its journey to protect the ocean

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.07.2021, 09:00  |  25   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The Circular Explorer starts its journey to protect the ocean

21.07.2021 / 09:00

  • First of its kind solar powered catamaran operated by One Earth One Ocean to clean coastal areas from plastic waste
     
  • Driving education and science platforms to empower broader action and marine research
     
  • Holcim becomes partner of Solar Impulse Foundation to drive clean technologies that are good for the planet
     

The Circular Explorer, developed by One Earth One Ocean and made possible by Holcim, starts its mission today to clean up our ocean from plastic waste, while advancing marine science and education. Putting the circular economy to work, the catamaran has the capacity to recover four tons of plastic waste daily which it recycles into new applications from new products to alternative energy. To empower broad-based action, it runs an education program targeting students as changemakers, and serves as a science laboratory to advance marine research in partnership with leading marine institutes.

Inaugurated today in Hamburg, Germany, in presence of Bertrand Piccard, Swiss explorer and environmentalist, the 100% solar powered catamaran, starts its journey in the Baltic Sea, with the kick-off of its education and science programs. In 2022 it will be deployed to the Manila Bay in the Philippines, which the country's government and private sector partners are rehabilitating, to start its plastic recovery and recycling work.

Bertrand Piccard, founder Solar Impulse Foundation: 'Since my round-the-world solar flight in 2016, I have given to the Solar Impulse Foundation the challenge of identifying 1'000 solutions to protect the environment in a profitable way. It is fascinating to see the potential of innovation to turn world challenges into opportunities. The Circular Explorer is a great example, with its vital mission to push the boundaries of the circular economy to protect our ocean from plastic waste. I am excited to witness it as it embarks on its journey and will follow every step of its action.'

Seite 1 von 4


Holcim Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News The Circular Explorer starts its journey to protect the ocean EQS Group-News: Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous The Circular Explorer starts its journey to protect the ocean 21.07.2021 / 09:00 First of its kind solar powered catamaran operated by One Earth One Ocean to clean coastal …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GFT Technologies SE hebt nach erneut gestiegenen Auftragseingängen die Prognose für das ...
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA in Q2/2021 expected to be significantly above previous year's level
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​GFT Technologies SE upgrades its outlook for 2021 following a further increase ...
EQS-Adhoc: ALSO net profit: 65 million euros (+45.1%)
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Consolidated operating revenue of ca. EUR 498 million and consolidated EBT of ca. EUR 78 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re erzielt ...
EQS-Adhoc: ALSO Konzerngewinn: 65 Millionen Euro (+45.1%)
DGAP-Adhoc: LS telcom AG: korrigiert Gewinnerwartung - Umsätze verschieben sich voraussichtlich aufgrund der ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS-News: Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:01 UhrDGAP-News: Circular Explorer startet Reise zum Schutz des Ozeans (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
09:00 UhrEQS-News: Circular Explorer startet Reise zum Schutz des Ozeans
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Holcim: Notification of availability of the Report on Payments to Governments 2020
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Holcim Ltd: Report on Payments to Governments For the year ended December 31, 2020
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21EQS-News: Striatus unveiled: the first-of-its-kind 3D Concrete Printed bridge
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
17.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 28/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
10.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 27/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
09.07.21BERENBERG stuft Holcim auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
08.07.21DGAP-News: Holcim mit neuer Gruppenidentität (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
08.07.21EQS-News: Holcim unveils new Group identity
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten