Nouveau Monde Announces Appointment of Joint Financial Advisors for Matawinie Project

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Joint financial advisors appointed to assist with the structuring and securing of project financing for the construction and development of Nouveau Monde's flagship Matawinie Graphite Mining project in Québec, Canada.

- Focus is on accessing international debt finance via Export Credit Agencies, a secure, lower cost form of long-term capital.

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC, July 21, 2021 - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") (NYSE: NMG, TSXV : NOU; Frankfurt : NM9A) has appointed SD Capital Advisory Limited ("SDCA") and GKB Ventures Limited ("GKB") as joint financial advisors to assist it with the structuring and arranging of project financing, with a focus on Export Credit Agencies ("ECA"), for the development of the Company's flagship Matawinie Graphite Mining project in Québec, Canada.

SDCA is a London-based independent financial boutique which focuses on securing project finance for corporates and mining/resources companies in developed and frontier markets. The firm specialises in strategic business advisory, financial modelling and credit analysis. The team consists of experienced finance professionals with major multinational, banking and emerging markets experience that is complemented by geological and process engineering expertise.

GKB is an independent consultancy helping clients to secure cross-border transactions and access international finance via ECAs. GKB delivers knowledge and access to government-supported schemes, including ECA financing, creating bespoke solutions which are scaleable for the long term.

Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde, explained: "With the commencement of construction activities at our Matawinie property, we have a clear roadmap to building, commissioning and delivering what is projected to be the largest North American graphite operation. SDCA and GKB will help further refine our project financing parameters and assist us to gain access to international debt finance, a strategic step in developing a sound capital structure that supports our long-term growth."

