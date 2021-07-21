VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) , St. James Gold Corp. (the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce exploration is underway at the recently optioned Grub Line gold property in Newfoundland, Canada (the “ Grub Line Property ”) at a prospective location along the Gander River Ultramafic Belt with project field operator, local exploration service company Planet X Exploration Services Ltd.

The Grub Line Property covers a package of the Gander River complex of rocks. See photographs below. This package is comprised of felsic volcanics, mafic volcanics, ultramafic rocks, and gabbro intrusions. Intense hydrothermal activity has altered the rocks and strong sericite, calcite, chlorite & talc-carbonate alteration has been observed in host rocks and quartz veins throughout the property. There can be rich endowments of sulphide minerals in these geological environments. Listwanites or carbonatized ultramafics that commonly occur in the gander river complex of rocks have been identified as potentially gold-bearing.

The spatial relationship of gold mineralization to faults zones with carbonatized ultramafics/listwanites suggests a comparison to the Mother Lode Belt in California. Similar listwanitic gold quartz veins have formed economic deposits in the metamorphic belts of California and the Juneau Gold belt in Alaska. The program manager, Planet X Exploration Services Ltd. is using a general deposit model where the carbonatization of ultramafic rocks and the development of gold veins in and above thrusts, reverse and normal faults act as a guide for exploration along the Grub Line Property.

See full video of Dustin Keats, Grandson of Fred Keats, who founded New Found Gold Corp’s Keats Zone exploring Grub Line: https://youtu.be/y7cu1zJYkjc

The initial exploration program at the Grub Line Property consists of regional prospecting and ground-truthing historical prospects located within the 725-hectare project area. The Grub Line Property is believed to be an important aspect of the major structural corridors related to both the Gander Gold belt and the Newfound Gold Corporation – “Keats zone” hosting bonanza high grade gold mineralization. The Grub Line Property hosts several well-mineralized zones and is located only 8 km east of the Newfound Gold Corp.’s “Keats Discovery”, and 3 km west of the Town of Gander, on the island of Newfoundland, Canada.