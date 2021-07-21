Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Protects New AKO003 Ketamine-Based Breakthrough Drug Formulation For Depression Treatment

The formulation of Akome’s breakthrough depression treatment, also known as AKO003, has now been developed and a provisional matter of composition patent application for AKO003 has been filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) under application 63128302. The formula is comprised of the psychedelic compound Ketamine and a proprietary dual plant bioactive, which in combination appear to act in a complementary way in addressing Major Depressive Disorder. With the formula finalized the next step is the development of this drug to bring it closer to human trials and an eventual roll out to market.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL) (OTC: CLABD) (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN:A3CSSU) (the “ Company ”) is excited to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Akome Biotech Ltd. (“ Akome ”) has protected its breakthrough ketamine psychedelic drug formulation for the treatment of Depression and is set to begin further development.

At present, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) anti-depressant drug therapies (“anti-depressants”) are the main treatment modality for depression, and although a reduction in depressive symptoms within several weeks after the commencement of such treatments are often observed, remission from the affliction remains relatively insufficient and unsustainable. 1It is estimated that approximately thirty-three percent (33%) of patients undergoing SSRI treatments fail to achieve functional recovery, and their treatments are hindered by side effects, addiction, poor compliance, and their quality of life is significantly affected.

Unlike conventional anti-depressant drug therapies, Ketamine, an anesthetic drug that was first commercially available for human use in 1970, 2has been found to exert robust, rapid (within 2 hours following administration) and sustained (7 days on average) antidepressant actions in major depressed patients, following only a single dose. Furthermore, meta-analysis supports the significance of both Ketamine’s antidepressant and anti-suicidal actions.

1 www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3363299/

2 www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6020109/

Akome’s chosen dual plant bioactive formulation, lends support to Ketamine as a treatment for depression, as initial data mapping suggests they may offset some of the negative effects of Ketamine that may occur when used in isolation. Initial analysis suggests that negative effects of the sole use of Ketamine for the treatment of depression, such as dissociation, psychotomimetic properties and potential abuse, may be mitigated with Akome’s plant bioactive, due to its nootropic properties. Specifically, the plant bioactive may promote cognitive functionality, and possesses antioxidant, neuroprotective and additional antidepressant properties.