checkAd

Marvel Acquires Ground Contiguous to Sassy, East of New Found's Queensway Project

Autor: Accesswire
21.07.2021, 09:05  |  26   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(FRA:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired through staking 478 claims (the "Property") totaling 11,875 hectares located …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(FRA:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired through staking 478 claims (the "Property") totaling 11,875 hectares located 25 kilometers due East of Newfound Gold's Queensway Project. The new claims are contiguous to Sassy Resources Gander North Project, who's management team includes Shawn Ryan. Shawn is a global leader in his field where his prospecting instincts have been instrumental in finding new multi-million gold deposits and triggering gold rushes in both the Yukon and Newfoundland.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1. Location of the Marvel Discovery Gander North Project

The Property lies proximal to the Dog Bay-Appleton-Grub Line fault system, a crustal scale fault zone that extends from the north coast of Newfoundland 200km southwest through Gander (Figure 2) Structural corridors in the central Newfoundland are intimately associated with recent gold discoveries including the Marathon Gold's Valentine Gold Project which hosts 6.0 million ounces of gold (https://marathon-gold.com/valentine-gold-project/).

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 2. Location of the Marvel Gander North acquisition along the GRUB line regional deformation corridor.

Northeast trending structural lineaments first recognized by Sassy Resources to the immediate southeast are interpreted to continue onto the Property. An interpretation of the regional magnetics shows NNE trending, ophiolite bearing thrust faults are cross-cut by a series of brittle NE trending fault-fractures, which indicate a regional setting similar to that to the highly prospective eastern Exploits Subzone. Gold mineralization models along the Exploits Subzone are based on analogous structural settings to those at Fosterville in Victoria, Australia (https://exploitsdiscovery.com/projects/).

Karim Rayani Chief Executive Officer commented, "Newfoundland is on the verge of becoming one of the great mining jurisdictions on a global scale, with recent drill intercepts by New Found Gold. The perfect opportunity is here for numerous discoveries. Marvel offers what I feel is one of the best value propositions. Marvel continues its aggressive approach acquiring lands that have been overlooked by larger companies. The Gander North Property marks an exciting addition to our portfolio bringing our total holdings to 29,300 hectares in the Gander District alone, not counting our other land holdings on the Island. This brings our new total to approx. 60,000 hectares. We look forward to performing high resolution magnetic surveys over our entire property and integrating mineralization trends and historical results to vector exploration efforts to those areas of high merit."

Seite 1 von 3
Marvel Discovery Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marvel Acquires Ground Contiguous to Sassy, East of New Found's Queensway Project VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(FRA:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired through staking 478 claims (the "Property") totaling 11,875 hectares located …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center ...
Paragon Technologies News Release
Findit Features Member GTX Corp Who Benefits from a Customized Online Marketing Campaign on Findit
Group Ten Metals Announces Arrival of Second Drill Rig, Provides Update on 10,000 Meter Drill ...
Torque Lifestyle Brands Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder ...
RE Royalties Provides Corporate Update and Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment to Shareholders
Sierra Madre Acquires the la Tigra Project in Nayarit, Mexico
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Northern Superior to Test Expansion of CBSZ 43-101 Compliant (640,000 Ounces Gold, 1.7g/t Gold) ...
Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
Atlas Mara Announces Successful Restructuring
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.07.21Marvel Commences Exploration at Slip, Exploits Subzone, Newfoundland
Accesswire | Analysen
08.07.21Marvel Drills Three Holes at Blackfly, Intersecting Visible Gold
Accesswire | Analysen
07.07.21Marvel Applies for DTC Clearing
Accesswire | Analysen
05.07.21Marvel Reports Further Assays, Hits 52.5 G/T Gold from Sampling Program, Blackfly Project
Accesswire | Analysen
24.06.21Marvel’s OTCQB Symbol Changes to MARVF
Accesswire | Analysen
23.06.21Marvel Acquires Key Land in Hope Brook Adjacent to First Mining and Sokoman Minerals
Accesswire | Analysen