Latest data on lecanemab to be presented at Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC)

STOCKHOLM, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB's (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) partner Eisai will hold several presentations at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) to be held in Denver, Colorado and virtually from July 26 to 30, 2021. The presentations will include the latest data of the investigational anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) protofibril selective antibody lecanemab (BAN2401) for which the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation.

The presentations regarding lecanemab include oral presentations about the preliminary assessment of the clinical effect of lecanemab following 18 months of treatment in the open-label extension of the Phase 2b proof of concept study (201 study) in subjects with early Alzheimer's disease and preliminary screening and baseline characteristics of the Phase 3 clinical study, AHEAD 3-45, for preclinical (asymptomatic) Alzheimer's disease.