Munich Re Rises as Bank of America Says Buy at Attractive Entry Point

Autor: PLX AI
21.07.2021, 09:03  |  14   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Munich Re shares rose in early trading after the company reported second-quarter net income 36% above consensus estimates. Higher Covid losses in the Life business were offset by better performance in other areasBank of America analysts …

  • (PLX AI) – Munich Re shares rose in early trading after the company reported second-quarter net income 36% above consensus estimates.
  • Higher Covid losses in the Life business were offset by better performance in other areas
  • Bank of America analysts reiterated their buy rating on the stock, saying Munich Re is now at a particularly attractive entry point
  • The insurer should deliver the best combined ratio in a decade and the best return on equity since 2013, with EPS growth ahead of management targets, BofA said
  • Price target EUR 304 implies more than 40% upside
