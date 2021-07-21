Munich Re Rises as Bank of America Says Buy at Attractive Entry Point Autor: PLX AI | 21.07.2021, 09:03 | 14 | 0 | 0 21.07.2021, 09:03 | (PLX AI) – Munich Re shares rose in early trading after the company reported second-quarter net income 36% above consensus estimates. Higher Covid losses in the Life business were offset by better performance in other areasBank of America analysts … (PLX AI) – Munich Re shares rose in early trading after the company reported second-quarter net income 36% above consensus estimates. Higher Covid losses in the Life business were offset by better performance in other areasBank of America analysts … (PLX AI) – Munich Re shares rose in early trading after the company reported second-quarter net income 36% above consensus estimates.

Higher Covid losses in the Life business were offset by better performance in other areas

Bank of America analysts reiterated their buy rating on the stock, saying Munich Re is now at a particularly attractive entry point

The insurer should deliver the best combined ratio in a decade and the best return on equity since 2013, with EPS growth ahead of management targets, BofA said

Price target EUR 304 implies more than 40% upside



