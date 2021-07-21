Munich Re Rises as Bank of America Says Buy at Attractive Entry Point
(PLX AI) – Munich Re shares rose in early trading after the company reported second-quarter net income 36% above consensus estimates. Higher Covid losses in the Life business were offset by better performance in other areasBank of America analysts …
(PLX AI) – Munich Re shares rose in early trading after the company reported second-quarter net income 36% above consensus estimates. Higher Covid losses in the Life business were offset by better performance in other areasBank of America analysts …
- (PLX AI) – Munich Re shares rose in early trading after the company reported second-quarter net income 36% above consensus estimates.
- Higher Covid losses in the Life business were offset by better performance in other areas
- Bank of America analysts reiterated their buy rating on the stock, saying Munich Re is now at a particularly attractive entry point
- The insurer should deliver the best combined ratio in a decade and the best return on equity since 2013, with EPS growth ahead of management targets, BofA said
- Price target EUR 304 implies more than 40% upside
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare