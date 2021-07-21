Rheinmetall Gets Contract with EUR 178 Million Potential from Bundeswehr
(PLX AI) – Rheinmetall to supply the Bundeswehr with laser light modules.Rheinmetall framework contract represents up to EUR 178 million in potential salesContract for delivery of up to 130,000 laser light modules, with 2,460 devices to be delivered …
(PLX AI) – Rheinmetall to supply the Bundeswehr with laser light modules.Rheinmetall framework contract represents up to EUR 178 million in potential salesContract for delivery of up to 130,000 laser light modules, with 2,460 devices to be delivered …
- (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall to supply the Bundeswehr with laser light modules.
- Rheinmetall framework contract represents up to EUR 178 million in potential sales
- Contract for delivery of up to 130,000 laser light modules, with 2,460 devices to be delivered initially
- This is the largest order for laser light modules ever booked by the device’s maker, Rheinmetall Soldier Electronics of Stockach, Germany
- The framework contract is initially set to run for seven years
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare