Rheinmetall Gets Contract with EUR 178 Million Potential from Bundeswehr Autor: PLX AI | 21.07.2021, 09:08 | 33 | 0 | 0 21.07.2021, 09:08 | (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall to supply the Bundeswehr with laser light modules.

Rheinmetall framework contract represents up to EUR 178 million in potential sales

Contract for delivery of up to 130,000 laser light modules, with 2,460 devices to be delivered initially

This is the largest order for laser light modules ever booked by the device’s maker, Rheinmetall Soldier Electronics of Stockach, Germany

The framework contract is initially set to run for seven years



