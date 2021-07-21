SAP Falls 3% Despite Earnings Beat as Tiny Guidance Upgrade Disappoints Autor: PLX AI | 21.07.2021, 09:13 | 30 | 0 | 0 21.07.2021, 09:13 | (PLX AI) – SAP shares fell 3% in early trading despite strong second-quarter earnings, as the small guidance upgrade disappointed some investors. EBIT of EUR 1.92 billion was 3% above consensus, while EPS of EUR 1.75 beat by 60 euro centsBut … (PLX AI) – SAP shares fell 3% in early trading despite strong second-quarter earnings, as the small guidance upgrade disappointed some investors. EBIT of EUR 1.92 billion was 3% above consensus, while EPS of EUR 1.75 beat by 60 euro centsBut … (PLX AI) – SAP shares fell 3% in early trading despite strong second-quarter earnings, as the small guidance upgrade disappointed some investors.

EBIT of EUR 1.92 billion was 3% above consensus, while EPS of EUR 1.75 beat by 60 euro cents

But guidance for cloud growth of 15-18% vs 14-18% previously and EBITA of EUR 7.95-8.25 billion vs EUR 7.8-8.2 billion, although technically an increase, are already only just touching the consensus at the upper end

Guidance was raised modestly, Bank of America analysts said, keeping their buy rating and EUR 150 price target SAP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



