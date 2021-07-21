SAP Falls 3% Despite Earnings Beat as Tiny Guidance Upgrade Disappoints
(PLX AI) – SAP shares fell 3% in early trading despite strong second-quarter earnings, as the small guidance upgrade disappointed some investors. EBIT of EUR 1.92 billion was 3% above consensus, while EPS of EUR 1.75 beat by 60 euro centsBut …
(PLX AI) – SAP shares fell 3% in early trading despite strong second-quarter earnings, as the small guidance upgrade disappointed some investors. EBIT of EUR 1.92 billion was 3% above consensus, while EPS of EUR 1.75 beat by 60 euro centsBut …
- (PLX AI) – SAP shares fell 3% in early trading despite strong second-quarter earnings, as the small guidance upgrade disappointed some investors.
- EBIT of EUR 1.92 billion was 3% above consensus, while EPS of EUR 1.75 beat by 60 euro cents
- But guidance for cloud growth of 15-18% vs 14-18% previously and EBITA of EUR 7.95-8.25 billion vs EUR 7.8-8.2 billion, although technically an increase, are already only just touching the consensus at the upper end
- Guidance was raised modestly, Bank of America analysts said, keeping their buy rating and EUR 150 price target
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare