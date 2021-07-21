Codex Beauty Labs Announce First MyMicrobiome-Certified Cold-Processed Soaps that are also Carbon Footprint Neutral with Compostable Packaging

The Balancing (Nettle + Wheatgrass), Restoring (Maqui + Hibiscus) and Unscented Gentle (Carrot + Calendula) soaps, are the first soaps in the world to achieve this certification. These soaps have also obtained Carbon Footprint Neutral certification, achieved by adopting a cold-process that minimizes energy usage, working with reusable molds, and upcycling plant materials as gentle exfoliants.

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Codex Beauty Labs, a global biotech skincare brand, today announced that it has been granted Microbiome-friendly certification, according to MyMicrobiome Standard 18.10, for three of its new cold-processed soap products, set to launch in October 2021.

The microbiome is extremely important to human health. It represents the total genomic content of microbes living on and in our body. Unfortunately, many skincare products strip microbes from the skin surface. Without a robust and balanced microbiome, unwanted organisms can colonize on the skin, and lead to contact dermatitis or other skin conditions.

Until now, there was no way for consumers to know which products would negatively impact the skin microbiome. MyMicrobiome Standards can now facilitate this type of assessment, with a testing methodology that examines how products directly influence organisms of the skin microbiome.

"When it comes to the microbiome, we are entering a highly complex topic and it was not easy to develop a standard around the microbiome," says Kristin Neumann, Co-Founder of MyMicrobiome. We are so diverse concerning our little fellow occupants, but it is possible to break it down to the most abundant key species that reside on our body. We cultivate them in the lab and can measure the direct impact of the tested products on those key-microbes. The minimum requirement for a good cosmetic should be, to not have any impact on our microbiome."

The Microbiome-friendly certification represents the world's first seal of quality awarded to microbiome-friendly cosmetics and personal care products and comprises six standards, each utilizing a testing protocol specific to the area of the body on which the product is to be applied. The tests are conducted in ISO certified laboratories in Germany.

The standards were developed in 2018 under the scientific guidance of microbiologist Kristin Neumann, PhD. In 2019, the first Microbiome-friendly certified body oils hit the German market. Codex Beauty Labs is proud to be the first company in the world to achieve Microbiome-friendly certification for cold-processed soaps.

Codex Beauty Labs is a plant-powered biotech skincare company committed to discovering the next innovations in clean beauty. As declared in its "Codex Beauty Code," its fundamental tenets include customer safety, proven product efficacy, and serious sustainability.

"Soaps – by their alkaline nature - tend to wash away both the good and bad bacteria and strip the skin barrier of sebum, causing potential dryness and irritation," says Hajni Kele, Master Formulator at Codex Beauty. "Achieving the Microbiome-friendly standard in a clinically proven moisturizing soap has proven to be much more of a challenge than any leave-on or lower pH product."

"We are delighted to partner with MyMicrobiome to demonstrate that our soaps are designed to be microbiome friendly and establish a new industry standard in personal care," added Barb Paldus, CEO of Codex Beauty.

To reach the highest level of scientific rigor, Codex Beauty Labs works with independent, third-party certification bodies to verify its claims. In addition to Microbiome-friendly seal of quality, Codex Beauty Labs soaps also hold certifications from The Vegan Society, Leaping Bunny, the Environmental Working Group and The Carbon Footprint Standard.

About MyMicrobiome

MyMicrobiome was founded by two women from Bavaria, Germany, to educate the world about the microbiome, and create a global standard for beauty and wellness products. MyMicrobiome developed the world's first and only quality standard for microbiome-friendly cosmetics and personal care products, which will soon be complemented by a certification for probiotics in nutrition.

About Codex Beauty Labs