New 2021 Hybrid Cloud Management Study shows the path to cost-efficient cloud operation

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Moeglingen, Germany / Boston, MA, July 21, 2021.

On behalf of USU, a leading provider of IT solutions and services, the research company Research in Action has surveyed 750 decision makers from medium-sized and large companies on the challenges, solutions and savings potential of cloud services. The detailed results of the study are available free of charge.

This study offers 5 important analysis points about the future of cloud services. It shows that cloud is essential in today's economy, but the challenges are immense: three-quarters of companies suffer from exploding cloud costs, and two-thirds from an uncontrolled increase in cloud services.

Cloud computing as a cost trap
A large percentage of respondents reported an explosion in costs for IT infrastructures with cloud components. Almost all participants from companies with up to 5,000 employees suffer from this and at least 59% from larger companies.

Wild growth and lack of ROI calculation
For 65% of respondents, it is very important to prevent uncontrolled increase in the procurement of cloud services. A lack of transparency and uniform control leads to over 50% of respondents missing a ROI calculation before cloud deployment. In particular, 75% of large companies see the danger of a cost explosion due to poor decisions from lack of ROI calculation.

Software tools for efficient cloud operation
More than four-fifths of decision makers plan to use software tools for the challenges of cloud management. The range of applications is broad for the study's participants, who report a combination of modules for cost control, billing and resource management.

Minimizing costs and risks through cloud management
More than four-fifths of respondents expect to reduce their infrastructure and software licensing costs by using cloud management software. More than three-quarters expect cost reductions of up to one million euros per year. The efficiency and security of IT operations are also important to sustainably strengthen the overall organization.

