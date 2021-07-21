American Manganese Prepares for Final Stages of the Wenden Stockpile Reclamation and Advanced Material Processing Project
Purified Manganese Sulfate Solution Prepared as Feed for Electrolytic Manganese Metal Production
SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Wenden Stockpile Reclamation and Advanced Material Processing project, awarded in October 2020 by the United States Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), is nearing completion, as the Company prepares its purified manganese sulfate solution as feed for electrowinning to generate electrolytic manganese metal (EMM). The DLA awarded the project to perform work on the United States Government's 322,000 metric ton manganese stockpile located near Wenden, Arizona with the goal of producing EMM for the nation.
American Manganese has since conducted bench-scale tests on Wenden stockpile material to confirm the viability of using the Company's patented manganese recovery process (US Patent No. 8,460,631) to produce EMM. To date, the project's highlights include:
- Collecting 14 representative samples from the Wenden Stockpile weighing a total of 550 pounds (December 18, 2020)
- Achieving up to 99% extraction of manganese during leaching studies (February 4, 2021)
- Enhancing the Company's original flowsheet which is expected to further improve process efficiencies and reduce capital costs (April 9, 2021)
- Preparing purified manganese sulfate solution as feed for EMM production
"Our bench-scale project is intended to propose a model processing flowsheet for the DLA's consideration in scaled up continuation work consistent with a future commercial processing facility," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "Following the completion of the project, I believe our Wenden Stockpile reclamation and advanced material processing flowsheet will demonstrate to the DLA the potential prospects for domestically produced EMM, which is currently zero, and help reduce U.S. manganese reliance on China." According to the last publicly-released National Defense Stockpile Requirements Report, the U.S. Department of Defense rates the lack of EMM to the Defense Industrial Base during a national emergency as "Significant. There is no direct substitute for manganese in the production of aluminum alloys and some types of steel alloys."
