Bastei Lübbe AG becomes the sole owner of Community Editions

Acquisition of the remaining 60 per cent of the shares

Expansion of publishing business with reference to reader communities

Existing management team remains on board and guarantees individual and close support for authors

Cologne, July 21, 2021 - Bastei Lübbe AG (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0) is acquiring a further 60 per cent of Community Editions GmbH, making it the sole owner. The Cologne-based publishing house is taking over the shares from the previous majority owner VEMAG Publishing and Media Corporation. Community Editions publishes books and stationery products by influencers with a wide reach. Bastei Lübbe has already been involved in the innovative publishing model since its founding in 2016 and most recently held a 40% stake.

"With the acquisition of Community Editions, we are expanding our business with offerings for reader communities. The authors, who are backed by millions of followers, guarantee interesting content on current everyday topics in all forms of output and reach a young audience interested in reading," says Joachim Herbst, spokesman for Bastei Lübbe's Executive Board, explaining the acquisition. "With the complete takeover, we will let our expertise play an even stronger role and together with the future management of Community Editions, expand the innovative offering of the pull publishing model." Bastei Lübbe had already expanded this complementary business model with its close ties between readership, topics and online communities in December 2020 with the acquisition of Berlin-based smarticular publishing and its two Internet platforms. "As with the purchase of smarticular, a decisive component now is that the previous team remains on board and continuity is maintained vis-à-vis the authors," Herbst continued.