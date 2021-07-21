checkAd

DGAP-News Bastei Lübbe AG becomes the sole owner of Community Editions

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.07.2021, 10:00  |  54   |   |   

DGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover
Bastei Lübbe AG becomes the sole owner of Community Editions

21.07.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bastei Lübbe AG becomes the sole owner of Community Editions

  • Acquisition of the remaining 60 per cent of the shares
  • Expansion of publishing business with reference to reader communities
  • Existing management team remains on board and guarantees individual and close support for authors

Cologne, July 21, 2021 - Bastei Lübbe AG (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0) is acquiring a further 60 per cent of Community Editions GmbH, making it the sole owner. The Cologne-based publishing house is taking over the shares from the previous majority owner VEMAG Publishing and Media Corporation. Community Editions publishes books and stationery products by influencers with a wide reach. Bastei Lübbe has already been involved in the innovative publishing model since its founding in 2016 and most recently held a 40% stake.

"With the acquisition of Community Editions, we are expanding our business with offerings for reader communities. The authors, who are backed by millions of followers, guarantee interesting content on current everyday topics in all forms of output and reach a young audience interested in reading," says Joachim Herbst, spokesman for Bastei Lübbe's Executive Board, explaining the acquisition. "With the complete takeover, we will let our expertise play an even stronger role and together with the future management of Community Editions, expand the innovative offering of the pull publishing model." Bastei Lübbe had already expanded this complementary business model with its close ties between readership, topics and online communities in December 2020 with the acquisition of Berlin-based smarticular publishing and its two Internet platforms. "As with the purchase of smarticular, a decisive component now is that the previous team remains on board and continuity is maintained vis-à-vis the authors," Herbst continued.

Seite 1 von 4
Bastei Luebbe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Bastei Lübbe AG - zurück in eine bessere Zukunft
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Bastei Lübbe AG becomes the sole owner of Community Editions DGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover Bastei Lübbe AG becomes the sole owner of Community Editions 21.07.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Bastei Lübbe AG …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GFT Technologies SE hebt nach erneut gestiegenen Auftragseingängen die Prognose für das ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​GFT Technologies SE upgrades its outlook for 2021 following a further increase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA im 2. Quartal 2021 voraussichtlich deutlich über Vorjahr
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA in Q2/2021 expected to be significantly above previous year's level
EQS-Adhoc: ALSO net profit: 65 million euros (+45.1%)
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Consolidated operating revenue of ca. EUR 498 million and consolidated EBT of ca. EUR 78 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re achieves ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re erzielt ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS-News: Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:00 UhrDGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG wird alleinige Eigentümerin von Community Editions (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
10:00 UhrDGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG wird alleinige Eigentümerin von Community Editions
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21LYNX: Bastei Lübbe: Dieser Dividendenvorschlag ist ein Ding!
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
13.07.21Bastei Lübbe bestätigt eindrucksvolles Wachstum im Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021
NTG24 | Kommentare
13.07.21Bastei-Lübbe kündigt Dividende an - Prognose bestätigt
4investors | Kommentare
13.07.21DGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe wächst mit hoher Profitabilität im Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
13.07.21DGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe grows with high profitability in the 2020/2021 financial year
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21DGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe wächst mit hoher Profitabilität im Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Bastei Lübbe-Aktie gewinnt dank positiver Geschäftsaussichten an Dynamik
NTG24 | Kommentare