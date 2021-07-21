checkAd

Clarivate Introduces Cortellis Supply Chain Network, a Revolutionary Digital Partnering Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
LONDON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the launch of the Cortellis Supply Chain Network, a part of the Cortellis suite of life science intelligence solutions. The solution supports generics companies, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturers, fine chemical manufacturers, excipient manufacturers, raw materials suppliers, and biopharma in their pursuit to maintain a steady supply chain -- ultimately making therapies easily accessible to all patients. The Cortellis Supply Chain Network can connect more than 70K+ companies – buyers and sellers – with more data added by the expert research team and directly by users every day.

Vulnerabilities in pharma supply chains have been an increasingly important focus in the industry with the coronavirus pandemic further exposing shortcomings within the global supply chain.1 These vulnerabilities have led key industry players, from manufacturers to government bodies, to proactively monitor and mitigate supply risk. Identifying new suppliers and contacts within generics and biopharma companies to provide APIs or excipients for drug manufacturing can often be challenging for procurement, sourcing teams and manufacturers. Buyers find it difficult to keep track of new manufacturers and existing manufacturers' expansion into new capabilities – and sellers find it challenging to stand out from the competition. 

Cortellis Supply Chain Network provides buyers and sellers with a secure marketplace that allows them to identify potential partners, connect with the right point of contact, and efficiently manage all steps, from quotation to finalizing the deal. With an increased demand for more accessible therapies, the network will enable industry players to build robust supply chains and identify alternate sources during unprecedented times.

Identifying alternate API sources and other critical ingredients to prevent manufacturing delays caused by unexpected events, can help build a resilient supply chain. Cortellis Supply Chain Network provides access to continuously updated manufacturing data, saving users time in confidently assessing potential partners. High-quality product data is paired with primary research on API manufacturers to verify their pipeline and manufacturing capabilities. Users can monitor and manage supply risk with insights on the latest inspections, warning letters, GMP Certificates, supply issues and more. In addition, it provides users with personalized updates, documentation, and alerts to support overall supply transparency in the industry.

