Dynamic Capital Group: Dynamic Capital Group AG issued an Actively Managed Certificate (AMC) on Future of Finance 40(c) in collaboration with Michael O'Sullivan

Dynamic Capital Group AG issued an Actively Managed Certificate (AMC) on

Future of Finance 40 (c) in collaboration with Michael O'Sullivan



Link: https://dynamiccapitalgroup.com/en/products/



ISIN: CH1104954412



The COVID crisis has accelerated many trends that were building. One is the rise of the digital economy, which prior to the pandemic was thriving in China, but has accelerated rapidly in the US and Europe where in places the proportion of retail activity that takes place digitally has shot from 5% to 30%.

In finance, this trend has been pronounced in the performance of digital finance players like PayPal and in the rise of new financial ecosystems in retail trading, cryptocurrencies and in Cloud enabled financial operations. At the same time, an increasing number of new, digital finance companies have come to market.



The emergence of digital finance companies stands in contrast to incumbent banks, who despite a yield curve assisted rise in their share prices continue to underperform the broad market. The fact that most major European banks have sustained low valuations (price to book ratios) suggests that investors have very little faith in their ability to earn above their cost of capital. Regulation, generally ineffective IT spending, poor leadership and corporate governance issues and risk laden balance sheets are some of the problems facing European banks.



To put this is stark, performance terms. Since May 2006 the MSCI European Equity market index has doubled, while the MSCI European banks index has halved. It doesn't look like European banks will catch up any time soon. As more pure fintech companies come to market investors increasingly have the choice to move away from 'dinosaur' banks (that still collectively hold well over Eur 700bn in investor capital) and gain access to disruptive innovation and new eco-systems in finance. What is also interesting is that in many countries that do not have well-developed incumbent financial systems, fintech led banks are growing rapidly - Brazil and some African countries like Kenya are examples.

