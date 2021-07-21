checkAd

EQS-News Dynamic Capital Group: Dynamic Capital Group AG issued an Actively Managed Certificate (AMC) on Future of Finance 40(c) in collaboration with Michael O'Sullivan

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.07.2021, 10:10  |  48   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Dynamic Capital Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dynamic Capital Group: Dynamic Capital Group AG issued an Actively Managed Certificate (AMC) on Future of Finance 40(c) in collaboration with Michael O'Sullivan

21.07.2021 / 10:10

Dynamic Capital Group AG issued an Actively Managed Certificate (AMC) on
Future of Finance 40(c) in collaboration with Michael O'Sullivan

Link: https://dynamiccapitalgroup.com/en/products/

ISIN: CH1104954412

The COVID crisis has accelerated many trends that were building. One is the rise of the digital economy, which prior to the pandemic was thriving in China, but has accelerated rapidly in the US and Europe where in places the proportion of retail activity that takes place digitally has shot from 5% to 30%.
In finance, this trend has been pronounced in the performance of digital finance players like PayPal and in the rise of new financial ecosystems in retail trading, cryptocurrencies and in Cloud enabled financial operations. At the same time, an increasing number of new, digital finance companies have come to market.

The emergence of digital finance companies stands in contrast to incumbent banks, who despite a yield curve assisted rise in their share prices continue to underperform the broad market. The fact that most major European banks have sustained low valuations (price to book ratios) suggests that investors have very little faith in their ability to earn above their cost of capital. Regulation, generally ineffective IT spending, poor leadership and corporate governance issues and risk laden balance sheets are some of the problems facing European banks.

To put this is stark, performance terms. Since May 2006 the MSCI European Equity market index has doubled, while the MSCI European banks index has halved. It doesn't look like European banks will catch up any time soon. As more pure fintech companies come to market investors increasingly have the choice to move away from 'dinosaur' banks (that still collectively hold well over Eur 700bn in investor capital) and gain access to disruptive innovation and new eco-systems in finance. What is also interesting is that in many countries that do not have well-developed incumbent financial systems, fintech led banks are growing rapidly - Brazil and some African countries like Kenya are examples.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Dynamic Capital Group: Dynamic Capital Group AG issued an Actively Managed Certificate (AMC) on Future of Finance 40(c) in collaboration with Michael O'Sullivan EQS Group-News: Dynamic Capital Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Dynamic Capital Group: Dynamic Capital Group AG issued an Actively Managed Certificate (AMC) on Future of Finance 40(c) in collaboration with Michael O'Sullivan 21.07.2021 / 10:10 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GFT Technologies SE hebt nach erneut gestiegenen Auftragseingängen die Prognose für das ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​GFT Technologies SE upgrades its outlook for 2021 following a further increase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA im 2. Quartal 2021 voraussichtlich deutlich über Vorjahr
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA in Q2/2021 expected to be significantly above previous year's level
EQS-Adhoc: ALSO net profit: 65 million euros (+45.1%)
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Consolidated operating revenue of ca. EUR 498 million and consolidated EBT of ca. EUR 78 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re achieves ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re erzielt ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS-News: Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement