checkAd

Two CSPs in APAC Select Allot Secure Solutions to Provide Cybersecurity Services to Consumer and SMB Customers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 10:19  |  35   |   |   

Fixed and Mobile CSPs and Allot will share recurring revenues generated by monthly service fees.

Hod Hasharon, Israel, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that two fixed and mobile operators in APAC will offer cybersecurity services to their consumer and SMB customers  in several countries based on the unified family of Allot Secure solutions. Each CSP and Allot will share recurring revenues generated by monthly service fees.

 

One of the CSPs will deploy Allot Secure to provide 360 degree cybersecurity protection for the CSPs’ consumer customers when they are connected to the mobile network using the Allot NetworkSecure solution and on their home routers with the Allot HomeSecure solution. Their SMB customers will be protected from cyberthreats by the Allot BusinessSecure solution when they are connected to their business networks. The second CSP will protect their consumer and SMB customers using NetworkSecure and also EndpointSecure, a solution which ensures that the customer is protected from cyberthreats even when they are off the provider’s network

 

The Allot Secure family of solutions provides network-based protection against a wide variety of cyber attacks such as malware, viruses, ransomware and phishing attacks. The NetworkSecure solution also gives parents peace of mind with parental controls that offer configurable protection for their children when they use their devices.

 

“Our unified 360 degree cybersecurity service offering played an important part in these CSPs’ decisions to choose Allot,” said Oren Coral, VP Sales, APAC for Allot. “The family of Allot Secure solutions fit perfectly into their strategies to offer their customers cybersecurity services while adding value to their brand and increasing revenues.”

 

###

 

Additional Resources:

Allot Blog: https://www.allot.com/blog

Allot On-air Podcast: https://www.allot.com/resources/podcasts

Follow us on Twitter: @allot_ltd

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allot-communications

 

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: acceptance of our products by our reseller and customer in EMEA, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third-party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

CONTACT: Seth Greenberg
Allot
0549222294
sgreenberg@allot.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Two CSPs in APAC Select Allot Secure Solutions to Provide Cybersecurity Services to Consumer and SMB Customers Fixed and Mobile CSPs and Allot will share recurring revenues generated by monthly service fees.Hod Hasharon, Israel, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Cytokinetics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021
Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Protects New AKO003 Ketamine-Based Breakthrough Drug Formulation For ...
Pacific Biosciences Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Omniome
TCR² Therapeutics Appoints Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Veteran Peter Olagunju as Chief ...
Terranet Announces Industry Defining Latency Speeds at STARTUP AUTOBAHN
MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - Albireo Announces FDA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat), the First Drug Treatment ...
Recro Appoints Erica Raether as Vice President of People, Culture and ESG
AB Science announces the publication of an article in the world-renowned journal Science that ...
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board