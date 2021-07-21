checkAd

Result of the auction of 0.00 per cent DGB 2024 and 0.00 per cent DGB 2031

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 10:32  |  20   |   |   

Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:           

ISIN Bid mill. DKK (nominal) Sale mill.DKK (nominal) Cut-off price Pro rata Yield
99 24292 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2024 1,240 1,000
 101.940
 100 % -0.58 % p.a.
99 24102 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2031 2,500
 960
 101.15
 100 % -0.11 % p.a.
Total 3,740
 1,960
      

Settlement: 23 July 2021





