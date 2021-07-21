Empower Announces Sale of Its Cannabis Related Assets

Exclusive non-binding term sheet signed to allow Empower to fully divest of its cannabis businessesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated …

Exclusive non-binding term sheet signed to allow Empower to fully divest of its cannabis businesses

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - The company has received and signed a non-binding term sheet to enter into an agreement that would allow Empower to divest of its legacy cannabis assets and fully focus on its integrated healthcare business.

The associated non-binding agreement outlines that Andrea Klein and Dustin Klein (together the "Kleins") will acquire 100% of Sun Valley Health Holdings LLC, Sun Valley Health Franchising, LLC, Sun Valley Health, LLC, Sun Valley Health West, LLC, Sun Valley Health Tucson, LLC, Sun Valley Health Mesa, LLC, Sun Valley Alternative Health Centers NV, LLC, and all subsidiaries thereof (together "Sun Valley").

"This transaction will allow Empower to complete the divestment of its legacy cannabis assets and focus on its integrated healthcare vision", said Steven McAuley. "We also expect this divestment to allow Empower to engage with a different breadth of partners - such as banks, auditors and advertising companies - who had restrictions against engaging companies in the cannabis space".

The structure of the agreement is on a cash-free, debt-free basis wherein the consideration of $1,000,000 USD, is to be settled by the transfer from the Kleins to, or as directed by, the Seller, of such number of common shares in the capital of Empower (each, a "Share") as is equal to $1,000,000 USD divided by the United States dollar equivalent (based on the Bank of Canada daily exchange rate for the conversion of Canadian dollars to United States dollars on the applicable date) of the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for the 10 trading days ending on the date that is two business days prior to the date of closing of the Acquisition (collectively, the "Consideration Shares").