checkAd

Empower Announces Sale of Its Cannabis Related Assets

Autor: Accesswire
21.07.2021, 10:30  |  52   |   |   

Exclusive non-binding term sheet signed to allow Empower to fully divest of its cannabis businessesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated …

Exclusive non-binding term sheet signed to allow Empower to fully divest of its cannabis businesses

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - The company has received and signed a non-binding term sheet to enter into an agreement that would allow Empower to divest of its legacy cannabis assets and fully focus on its integrated healthcare business.

The associated non-binding agreement outlines that Andrea Klein and Dustin Klein (together the "Kleins") will acquire 100% of Sun Valley Health Holdings LLC, Sun Valley Health Franchising, LLC, Sun Valley Health, LLC, Sun Valley Health West, LLC, Sun Valley Health Tucson, LLC, Sun Valley Health Mesa, LLC, Sun Valley Alternative Health Centers NV, LLC, and all subsidiaries thereof (together "Sun Valley").

"This transaction will allow Empower to complete the divestment of its legacy cannabis assets and focus on its integrated healthcare vision", said Steven McAuley. "We also expect this divestment to allow Empower to engage with a different breadth of partners - such as banks, auditors and advertising companies - who had restrictions against engaging companies in the cannabis space".

The structure of the agreement is on a cash-free, debt-free basis wherein the consideration of $1,000,000 USD, is to be settled by the transfer from the Kleins to, or as directed by, the Seller, of such number of common shares in the capital of Empower (each, a "Share") as is equal to $1,000,000 USD divided by the United States dollar equivalent (based on the Bank of Canada daily exchange rate for the conversion of Canadian dollars to United States dollars on the applicable date) of the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for the 10 trading days ending on the date that is two business days prior to the date of closing of the Acquisition (collectively, the "Consideration Shares").

Seite 1 von 3


Empower Clinics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Empower Clinics weltweit erste Cannabis Klinik
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Empower Announces Sale of Its Cannabis Related Assets Exclusive non-binding term sheet signed to allow Empower to fully divest of its cannabis businessesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Paragon Technologies News Release
Group Ten Metals Announces Arrival of Second Drill Rig, Provides Update on 10,000 Meter Drill ...
Findit Features Member GTX Corp Who Benefits from a Customized Online Marketing Campaign on Findit
Torque Lifestyle Brands Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder ...
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
RE Royalties Provides Corporate Update and Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment to Shareholders
Northern Superior to Test Expansion of CBSZ 43-101 Compliant (640,000 Ounces Gold, 1.7g/t Gold) ...
NuRAN Wireless Announces Engagement of IR Marketing Services Provider
Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Black Tusk Resources Inc. To Explore South Rim Gold Project, Central British Columbia
Titel
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
Atlas Mara Announces Successful Restructuring
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center Services for COVID-19 and Influenza A/B At-Home Testing
Accesswire | Analysen
14.07.21Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Accesswire | Analysen
01.07.21Empower Clinics Reports Record Revenue and Fiscal 2020 Results
Accesswire | Analysen
29.06.21Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Accesswire | Analysen
21.06.21Empower Clinics and Pharmachoice Partner to Offer Kai Care Testing
Accesswire | Analysen