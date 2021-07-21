checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc LPKF presents preliminary results after six months 2021 and updates full-year guidance

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Forecast
LPKF presents preliminary results after six months 2021 and updates full-year guidance

21-Jul-2021 / 10:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Garbsen, 21.07.2021 - Based on preliminary figures, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG generated consolidated revenue of EUR 20.1 million (Q2 2020: EUR 30.5 million) and preliminary earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of approximately EUR -1.7 million (Q2 2020: EUR 5.2 million) in the second quarter of 2021.

After six months, consolidated revenue reached EUR 36.4 million, 27% below the previous year's figure of EUR 50.0 million. As expected, the Solar segment recorded low sales of approx. EUR 3.1 million in the first half of 2021 (1H 2020: EUR 15.2 million). As previously announced, significant orders on hand for solar systems will be delivered in the second half of the year. EBIT in the first half of the year was at EUR -5.9 million, compared to EUR 2.8 million in the same period of the previous year.

Incoming orders in the second quarter of 2021 were at EUR 30.2 million, up 69% on Q2 2020 of EUR 17.9 million. The resulting book-to-bill ratio for the second quarter is 1.5 (Q2 2020: 0.6). The orders on hand reached EUR 53.6 million as of June 30, 2021 (June 30, 2020: EUR 21.9 million), an increase of 145 %.

Based on the preliminary key figures for the first half of the year, the Management Board has issued a guidance for the third quarter of 2021 and reviewed its guidance for the full year 2021.

The Management Board expects revenue for the third quarter of 2021 to reach EUR 30 - 35 million (Q3 2020: EUR 25.2 million) and EBIT of EUR 3 - 7 million (Q3 2020: EUR 4.0 million).

LPKF confirms the figures stated in its previous guidance for 2021, according to which the company expects revenue to grow by 15 -25% to a consolidated revenue of EUR 110 - 120 million, assuming moderate overall economic growth. The EBIT margin is expected to be between 10 - 13%.
Wertpapier


