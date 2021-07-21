LPKF Laser Q2 Revenue, EBIT Drop vs Last Year; Sees No Change of Major LIDE Orders
(PLX AI) – LPKF Laser Q2 revenue EUR 20.1 million vs EUR 30.5 million last yearQ2 EBIT EUR -1.7 million vs EUR 5.2 million last yearCompany no longer sees a realistic chance of a major order for LIDE technology for the current financial yearLPKF …
- (PLX AI) – LPKF Laser Q2 revenue EUR 20.1 million vs EUR 30.5 million last year
- Q2 EBIT EUR -1.7 million vs EUR 5.2 million last year
- Company no longer sees a realistic chance of a major order for LIDE technology for the current financial year
- LPKF Laser expects revenue for the third quarter of 2021 to reach EUR 30 - 35 million (Q3 2020: EUR 25.2 million) and EBIT of EUR 3-7 million (Q3 2020: EUR 4.0 million)
- LPKF confirms the figures stated in its previous guidance for 2021, according to which the company expects revenue to grow by 15 -25% to a consolidated revenue of EUR 110 - 120 million, assuming moderate overall economic growth. The EBIT margin is expected to be between 10 - 13%
