LPKF Laser Q2 Revenue, EBIT Drop vs Last Year; Sees No Change of Major LIDE Orders

(PLX AI) – LPKF Laser Q2 revenue EUR 20.1 million vs EUR 30.5 million last year

Q2 EBIT EUR -1.7 million vs EUR 5.2 million last year

Company no longer sees a realistic chance of a major order for LIDE technology for the current financial year

LPKF Laser expects revenue for the third quarter of 2021 to reach EUR 30 - 35 million (Q3 2020: EUR 25.2 million) and EBIT of EUR 3-7 million (Q3 2020: EUR 4.0 million)

LPKF confirms the figures stated in its previous guidance for 2021, according to which the company expects revenue to grow by 15 -25% to a consolidated revenue of EUR 110 - 120 million, assuming moderate overall economic growth. The EBIT margin is expected to be between 10 - 13%



