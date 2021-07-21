checkAd

LPKF Laser Q2 Revenue, EBIT Drop vs Last Year; Sees No Change of Major LIDE Orders

Autor: PLX AI
21.07.2021, 10:39  |  27   |   |   

(PLX AI) – LPKF Laser Q2 revenue EUR 20.1 million vs EUR 30.5 million last yearQ2 EBIT EUR -1.7 million vs EUR 5.2 million last yearCompany no longer sees a realistic chance of a major order for LIDE technology for the current financial yearLPKF …

  • (PLX AI) – LPKF Laser Q2 revenue EUR 20.1 million vs EUR 30.5 million last year
  • Q2 EBIT EUR -1.7 million vs EUR 5.2 million last year
  • Company no longer sees a realistic chance of a major order for LIDE technology for the current financial year
  • LPKF Laser expects revenue for the third quarter of 2021 to reach EUR 30 - 35 million (Q3 2020: EUR 25.2 million) and EBIT of EUR 3-7 million (Q3 2020: EUR 4.0 million)
  • LPKF confirms the figures stated in its previous guidance for 2021, according to which the company expects revenue to grow by 15 -25% to a consolidated revenue of EUR 110 - 120 million, assuming moderate overall economic growth. The EBIT margin is expected to be between 10 - 13%


LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LPKF Laser Q2 Revenue, EBIT Drop vs Last Year; Sees No Change of Major LIDE Orders (PLX AI) – LPKF Laser Q2 revenue EUR 20.1 million vs EUR 30.5 million last yearQ2 EBIT EUR -1.7 million vs EUR 5.2 million last yearCompany no longer sees a realistic chance of a major order for LIDE technology for the current financial yearLPKF …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SAP Falls 3% Despite Earnings Beat as Tiny Guidance Upgrade Disappoints
Software AG Q2 Revenue, EBIT Better Than Consensus; Outlook Unchanged
EDP Sells Portugal Tariff Deficit for EUR 503 Million
Vallourec Raises EBITDA Outlook to EUR 475-525 Million from EUR 350-400 Million
Orpea H1 Revenue EUR 2,069 Million; Outlook Unchanged
MTG Drops 7% as Organic Decline Trend Seen Continuing
Rheinmetall Gets Contract with EUR 178 Million Potential from Bundeswehr
Epiroc Earnings Miss Expectations; Shares Fall 2%
Munich Re Rises as Bank of America Says Buy at Attractive Entry Point
Novartis Muted Reaction Expected as Earnings Beat Tempered by Unchanged Guidance
Titel
Siemens Gamesa Dives 16% After Big Profit Warning; Vestas & Nordex Follow
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Swedbank Jumps 3% as Earnings Boosted by Strong Fees, Lower Costs
PREVIEW: Husqvarna Seen Delivering Another Good Quarter, but Will It Be Enough to Refuel Shares?
Daimler Q2 Adjusted EBIT Much Better Than Expected
BlackRock Q2 Earnings Miss Consensus on EPS and Net Income
Bet-at-home.com Cuts EBITDA, Revenue Outlook as Euro 2020 Betting Falls Short
Bufab Names Staffan Pehrson New CEO
Jenoptik Sells EUR 7 Million-Revenue Business to Marposs
Ericsson Shares Fall 3% as Company Takes SEK 2 Billion Sales Hit in China
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:06 UhrLPKF bestätigt Prognose für 2021 - Zweites Quartal besser als Jahresauftakt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10:36 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: LPKF legt vorläufiges Ergebnis für das erste Halbjahr 2021 vor und aktualisiert Gesamtjahresprognose (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
10:35 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: LPKF legt vorläufiges Ergebnis für das erste Halbjahr 2021 vor und aktualisiert Gesamtjahresprognose
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
10:35 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: LPKF presents preliminary results after six months 2021 and updates full-year guidance
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
10.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 27/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
09.07.21WARBURG RESEARCH stuft LPKF LASER auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
03.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 26/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
02.07.21ROUNDUP: Maschinenbau erholt sich rasant - erneut kräftiger Auftragszuwachs
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Maschinenbauer nach Krisenjahr auf Wachstumskurs - mehr Aufträge
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21LYNX: LPKF Laser: Die Bullen müssten sofort zurückschlagen!
LYNX Analysen | Analysen