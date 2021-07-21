checkAd

Aurora Mobile Partners with Onion Global to Jointly Promote the Development of Next-Generation Lifestyle Brands

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
SHENZHEN, China, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) ("Onion Global") to jointly promote the development of next-generation lifestyle brands. By leveraging both parties’ experience and expertise in the new retail sector, Aurora Mobile will help Onion Global drive omni-channel marketing and distribution, monetize on brand curation and enhance the online shopping experience.

Founded in 2015, Onion Global is a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable and future brands ("3F brands") to young people in China and all across Asia. Onion Global has an extensive showcase of more than 4,000 brands sourced from 43 countries and regions, and features 23 categories of lifestyle products. With its unique and strategic brand cooperation, incubation model, and global 3F brand portfolio, Onion Global has built a strong user base of key opinion consumers (KOCs) representing nearly 700,000 social media accounts. This live-streaming and social e-commerce network has replaced traditional marketing channels, and provides Onion Global with market insights, targeted demographics and advanced analytics to stay ahead of global consumer trends, especially the demands of young consumers in China.

In recent years, cutting-edge technologies such as AI, and the digital economy have continued to drive innovation in various industries and busines verticals. As consumer demand for smart shopping experiences continue to rapidly grow and evolve, digital capabilities of cross-border e-commerce platforms will have to be strengthened and become one of the core competencies to stay competitive in this fierce market. Through this partnership with Onion Global, Aurora Mobile will provide its AI-powered and machine learning-based targeted push notification services to help Onion Global enhance its digital capabilities that drive social interactions and consumer targeting. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the robust technology and services it offers to cross-border e-commerce platforms.

