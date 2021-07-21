checkAd

Enento Group’s Half Year Financial Report 1.1. – 30.6.2021 Strong second quarter supporting Enento’s growth

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 JULY 2021 AT 12.00 EEST

Enento Group’s Half Year Financial Report 1.1. – 30.6.2021: Strong second quarter supporting Enento’s growth

SUMMARY

April - June 2021 in brief

  • Net sales amounted to EUR 42,1 million (EUR 36,7 million), an increase of 14,7 % (at comparable exchange rates an increase of 11,4 %).
  • Adjusted EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability was EUR 16,1 million (EUR 12,5 million), an increase of 29,0 % (at comparable exchange rates an increase of 26,3 %).
  • Adjusted EBIT excluding items affecting comparability and amortisation from fair value adjustments related to acquisitions was EUR 13,5 million (EUR 10,2 million), an increase of 32,4 %.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 10,1 million (EUR 5,4 million). Operating profit included items affecting comparability of EUR 3,4 million (EUR 4,8 million), mainly arising from amortisation from fair value adjustments of EUR 3,2 million (EUR 3,0 million) related to acquisitions as well as M&A related expense and reversal of excess redundancy provisions.
  • New products and services represented 7,4 % (4,9 %) of net sales.
  • Free cash flow amounted to EUR 4,3 million (EUR 5,2 million). The effect of items affecting comparability on free cash flow was EUR -0,2 million (EUR -1,3 million).
  • Earnings per share were EUR 0,32 (EUR 0,15).
  • Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0,42 (EUR 0,25)1.
  • Enento Group made a EUR 3,8 million investment in Goava Sales Intelligence AB.
  • Enento Group upgraded its’ Net Sales guidance for 2021 on 8 July 2021.
  • Jeanette Jäger starting as the new CEO for Enento Group on 1 January 2022.

January – June 2021 in brief

  • Net sales amounted to EUR 81,8 million (EUR 74,4 million), an increase of 10,0 % (at comparable exchange rates an increase of 6,8 %).
  • Adjusted EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability was EUR 30,0 million (EUR 24,9 million), an increase of 20,7 % (at comparable exchange rates an increase of 18,0 %).
  • Adjusted EBIT excluding items affecting comparability and amortisation from fair value adjustments related to acquisitions was EUR 25,0 million (EUR 20,6 million), an increase of 21,1 %.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 18,6 million (EUR 12,5 million). Operating profit included items affecting comparability of EUR 6,4 million (EUR 8,1 million), mainly arising from amortisation from fair value adjustments of EUR 6,3 million (EUR 6,0 million) related to acquisitions as well as M&A related expenses, reversal of excess redundancy provisions and received insurance compensation.
  • New products and services represented 7,2 % (4,6 %) of net sales.
  • Free cash flow amounted to EUR 9,9 million (EUR 12,5 million). The effect of items affecting comparability on free cash flow was EUR -0,2 million (EUR -1,4 million).
  • Earnings per share were EUR 0,58 (EUR 0,38).
  • Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0,79 (EUR 0,58)1.

1 The comparable earnings per share does not contain amortisation from fair value adjustments related to acquisitions or their tax impact.

