Poda CEO Provides Update on Heated Tobacco Market
Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the
"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTCPINK: PODAF) is pleased to provide an
update from CEO Ryan Selby on the state of the global heated tobacco market.
Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "With an ever-increasing focus on reduced-risk
products, the global tobacco industry continues to embrace heated tobacco
products. International tobacco giant Philip Morris International (" PMI "),
maker of the IQOS ( I Q uit O rdinary S moking) product line, recently announced
that as of Q2 2021, it has acquired over 20 million IQOS users globally. In just
Q2 2021 alone, PMI sold over 24 billion units of its IQOS-compatible HEETS
tobacco sticks and they are on track to sell over 100 billion HEETS sticks in
2021. IQOS continues to increase its market share in virtually every market in
which it has been launched, and PMI remains extremely bullish on the future of
heated tobacco. PMI has committed to generating at least 50% of its net revenues
from the sale of reduced risk products (primarily the IQOS product) within the
next 5 years, and PMI has a stated goal of eliminating its sales of traditional
combustible cigarettes by the year 2030."
Selby continued, "The growth of the heated tobacco market is truly astounding,
and I am thrilled to be commercializing a product that in my opinion is more
attractive to consumers than the IQOS product. The Poda product simply
eliminates all device cleaning and maintenance, which is a primary paint point
among IQOS users. Additionally, our proprietary designs and low-cost production
capabilities will allow us to sell our products at potentially lower price
points than the IQOS products, giving us yet another competitive advantage. As
more and more consumers make the switch from traditional combustible cigarettes
to reduced risk options, I believe heated tobacco products have the potential to
make a big impact in the lives of the 1.3 billion smokers globally. As heated
tobacco products continue to take market share from combustible cigarettes, the
unique value propositions offered by the Poda products provide the Company with
an excellent opportunity to capture an increasing share of the global heated
tobacco market."
Additionally, the Company is pleased to share video interviews with Michael
Nederhoff (former President of JUUL Canada) and Nicholas Kadysh (former Head of
Corporate Affairs for JUUL Canada), both of whom are newly appointed members of
Poda's Global Advisory Board. Click on the link below to watch Michael and
