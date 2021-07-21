Poda CEO Provides Update on Heated Tobacco Market

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the

"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTCPINK: PODAF) is pleased to provide an

update from CEO Ryan Selby on the state of the global heated tobacco market.



Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "With an ever-increasing focus on reduced-risk

products, the global tobacco industry continues to embrace heated tobacco

products. International tobacco giant Philip Morris International (" PMI "),

maker of the IQOS ( I Q uit O rdinary S moking) product line, recently announced

that as of Q2 2021, it has acquired over 20 million IQOS users globally. In just

Q2 2021 alone, PMI sold over 24 billion units of its IQOS-compatible HEETS

tobacco sticks and they are on track to sell over 100 billion HEETS sticks in

2021. IQOS continues to increase its market share in virtually every market in

which it has been launched, and PMI remains extremely bullish on the future of

heated tobacco. PMI has committed to generating at least 50% of its net revenues

from the sale of reduced risk products (primarily the IQOS product) within the

next 5 years, and PMI has a stated goal of eliminating its sales of traditional

combustible cigarettes by the year 2030."







Additionally, the Company is pleased to share video interviews with Michael

Nederhoff (former President of JUUL Canada) and Nicholas Kadysh (former Head of

Corporate Affairs for JUUL Canada), both of whom are newly appointed members of

Selby continued, "The growth of the heated tobacco market is truly astounding, and I am thrilled to be commercializing a product that in my opinion is more attractive to consumers than the IQOS product. The Poda product simply eliminates all device cleaning and maintenance, which is a primary paint point among IQOS users. Additionally, our proprietary designs and low-cost production capabilities will allow us to sell our products at potentially lower price points than the IQOS products, giving us yet another competitive advantage. As more and more consumers make the switch from traditional combustible cigarettes to reduced risk options, I believe heated tobacco products have the potential to make a big impact in the lives of the 1.3 billion smokers globally. As heated tobacco products continue to take market share from combustible cigarettes, the unique value propositions offered by the Poda products provide the Company with an excellent opportunity to capture an increasing share of the global heated tobacco market."

Additionally, the Company is pleased to share video interviews with Michael Nederhoff (former President of JUUL Canada) and Nicholas Kadysh (former Head of Corporate Affairs for JUUL Canada), both of whom are newly appointed members of Poda's Global Advisory Board. Click on the link below to watch Michael and