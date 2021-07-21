Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Market Size Worth $10.6 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydrogel-based drug delivery system market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028. Hydrogels help in achieving spatial and temporal control over the release of the incorporated drug. Therefore, the surging demand for controlled releases drug delivery system across many therapeutic areas is a key factor expected to contribute to market growth during the forecast period.
Key Insights & Findings:
- Based on polymer origin, the synthetic segment held the largest proportion of market share in 2020
- The hybrid segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the development of stimuli-responsive hydrogel technology
- The synthetic segment is anticipated to grow fast over the forecast period compared to natural hydrogels due to their high drug loading capacity and improved mechanical strength
- Based on delivery route, the ocular segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020
- The subcutaneous segment is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of clinical and pre-clinical studies carried out
- North America holds the largest revenue share in this market due to the presence of key companies in the region doing R&D on specific hydrogel-based drug delivery systems
- In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period due to large patient base, improving healthcare infrastructure, and surging demand for modern therapies
Read 130 page market research report, "Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Polymer Origin (Natural, Synthetic, Hybrid), By Route (Subcutaneous, Ocular, Oral Cavity), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'', by Grand View Research
Hydrogel-based drug delivery systems deliver the therapeutic drug directly at the target site and in a sustained manner. This can leverage beneficial outcomes such as improved efficacy, reduced side effects, and decreased dosage for patients and formulators. Hydrogel-based drug delivery systems are appealing and have been used in many branches of medicine such as oncology, pain management, immunology, cardiology, and wound management.
