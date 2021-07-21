SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydrogel-based drug delivery system market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028. Hydrogels help in achieving spatial and temporal control over the release of the incorporated drug. Therefore, the surging demand for controlled releases drug delivery system across many therapeutic areas is a key factor expected to contribute to market growth during the forecast period.