checkAd

Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Market Size Worth $10.6 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 11:05  |  25   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydrogel-based drug delivery system market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028. Hydrogels help in achieving spatial and temporal control over the release of the incorporated drug. Therefore, the surging demand for controlled releases drug delivery system across many therapeutic areas is a key factor expected to contribute to market growth during the forecast period.

Grand View Research Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • Based on polymer origin, the synthetic segment held the largest proportion of market share in 2020
  • The hybrid segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the development of stimuli-responsive hydrogel technology
  • The synthetic segment is anticipated to grow fast over the forecast period compared to natural hydrogels due to their high drug loading capacity and improved mechanical strength
  • Based on delivery route, the ocular segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020
  • The subcutaneous segment is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of clinical and pre-clinical studies carried out
  • North America holds the largest revenue share in this market due to the presence of key companies in the region doing R&D on specific hydrogel-based drug delivery systems
  • In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period due to large patient base, improving healthcare infrastructure, and surging demand for modern therapies

Read 130 page market research report, "Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Polymer Origin (Natural, Synthetic, Hybrid), By Route (Subcutaneous, Ocular, Oral Cavity), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'', by Grand View Research

Hydrogel-based drug delivery systems deliver the therapeutic drug directly at the target site and in a sustained manner. This can leverage beneficial outcomes such as improved efficacy, reduced side effects, and decreased dosage for patients and formulators. Hydrogel-based drug delivery systems are appealing and have been used in many branches of medicine such as oncology, pain management, immunology, cardiology, and wound management.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Market Size Worth $10.6 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global hydrogel-based drug delivery system market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
ExoFlo From Direct Biologics Fulfills Urgent Medical Need in COVID-19 Treatment
Quark Expeditions Unveils Industry's Most Immersive Polar Helicopter Program
Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum: Fact.MR
Terumo and UMCU strengthen their partnership to develop solutions in Interventional Oncology
Digitization in Radiography Pushing Dental Digital X-Ray Market Growth at 8% CAGR: Fact.MR Concludes in a Latest Study
oXya Wins Google Cloud's 2020 Global Partner of the Year Award - SAP Specialization on Google Cloud
Planful and Trintech Announce Strategic Global Partnership
Titel
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Digital Lending Platform Market worth $ 27.07 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 18.13% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Barcode Scanner Sales to Grow by 7.6% through 2031 as Demand for Accurate Tracking System Increases in Retail Sector: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
Battery-less Solutions Flood In, Explores IDTechEx
A Polish solution to plague of online account takeovers powered by $6.7M Series A
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom