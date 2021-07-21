Evolution Rises 6% as Revenue Continues to Climb Autor: PLX AI | 21.07.2021, 11:21 | 32 | 0 | 0 21.07.2021, 11:21 | (PLX AI) – Evolution shares rose 6 percent after earnings beat estimates across the board and revenue continued to climb.With recent share weakness ahead of the report, the beat was enough to outperform the market, with Live the main driver and … (PLX AI) – Evolution shares rose 6 percent after earnings beat estimates across the board and revenue continued to climb.With recent share weakness ahead of the report, the beat was enough to outperform the market, with Live the main driver and … (PLX AI) – Evolution shares rose 6 percent after earnings beat estimates across the board and revenue continued to climb.

With recent share weakness ahead of the report, the beat was enough to outperform the market, with Live the main driver and stable performance at NetEnt

Strong organic growth and the imminent launch of the Michigan studio should support the share today, analysts said

Though Q2 was not a huge beat vs expectations, the continued top-line growth despite the comparisons and reopening of some markets reflect the strength of the Evolution model and thematic growth it benefits from, analysts at Bank of America said

Bofa maintains a buy rating, price target SEK 1,910



