Evolution Rises 6% as Revenue Continues to Climb
- (PLX AI) – Evolution shares rose 6 percent after earnings beat estimates across the board and revenue continued to climb.
- With recent share weakness ahead of the report, the beat was enough to outperform the market, with Live the main driver and stable performance at NetEnt
- Strong organic growth and the imminent launch of the Michigan studio should support the share today, analysts said
- Though Q2 was not a huge beat vs expectations, the continued top-line growth despite the comparisons and reopening of some markets reflect the strength of the Evolution model and thematic growth it benefits from, analysts at Bank of America said
- Bofa maintains a buy rating, price target SEK 1,910
