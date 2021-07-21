checkAd

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB ADMQ) Announces 2nd Quarter Report has been Released. Sales up 117%

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is pleased to announce that its sales from its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., in the 2nd quarter of 2021 has shown consistent increase in sales. Please check the chart attached for the year by year breakdown.

ADMQ Growth Comparison Chart (Graphic: Business Wire)

ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson said, “These numbers truly show the adaptability of ADMQ to weather most problems. Covid came and our sales still increased. We see no reason for this trend not to continue.”

A Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for 2021 will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for first quarter 2021 financial results. ADM Endeavors, Inc. SEC filings are available at www.sec.gov.

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $5.6 million over the last 12 months. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “strategy,” “expects,” “continues,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “would,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “projects,” “goals,” “targets” and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the retail industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Wertpapier


20.07.21ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) meldet Verfügbarkeit von neuen Produkten des Gamers Nathan @UnspeakableGame
20.07.21ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) Announces Gamer Nathan @UnspeakableGame New Merch is Live and In Stock
13.07.21ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) Announces Two More Government Contracts
08.07.21ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) Announces Increase in Revenue Across All Departments
08.07.21ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ): Der weltbekannte Gamer/YouTuber Preston's Stylez @prestonsstylez bringt Elektronik für seine Fire Merch Line auf den Markt
07.07.21ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ): World Renowned Gamer/YouTuber Preston's Stylez @prestonsstylez Launches Electronics to his Fire Merch Line
03.07.21ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ): gibt den positiven Bericht von Goldman zu ADMQ bekannt und erklärt, dass ADMQ unterbewertet ist
01.07.21ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ): Gamerin/YouTuberin Brianna bei RoyallyB bringt neues Paket für den Schulstart auf den Markt
30.06.21ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ): Gamer/YouTuber Brianna @RoyallyB Launches New Back to School Bundle
29.06.21ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ): Announces Goldman’s Favorable Report on ADMQ and States ADMQ is Undervalued
