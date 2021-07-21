checkAd

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Reports Continued Record Earnings

  • Net income for the quarter was $4.3 million, or $0.75 per diluted share
  • Net interest margin for the quarter was 4.03% compared with 3.89% in the prior quarter. The net interest margin excluding SBA PPP loans was 4.14% and 3.75% in the prior quarter
  • Net interest income up 6.4% for the quarter and 17% year-over-year
  • Non-interest income up 50% for the quarter and 104% year-over-year
  • Total loans were $1.2 billion, up 7.6% for the quarter and 14.3% year-over-year
  • Allowance for Loan Losses to total loans is 1.33% and 1.46% excluding PPP loans
  • Total deposits were $1.2 billion, up 3.6% for the quarter and 16.3% year over year
  • Return on Average Assets was 1.26% and Return on Average Equity was 14.99%

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. The Company reported net income of $4.3 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $4.6 million, or $0.81 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021. Net income for the six months ending June 30, 2021, was $8.9 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to $4.0 million or $0.71 per diluted share for the same period in 2020.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “Our second quarter results are a reflection of executing on our core business plan. Our Team continues to aggressively focus on our profitability and continued growth of the franchise in all our business lines and markets. The quarter reflected record loan production and strong gain on sale of SBA loans which added higher non-interest income. We are pleased with the results and have tremendous confidence in our Team and their ability to execute on behalf of our Clients.”

Sowers continued, “We continue to make progress in improving our operating leverage while adding resources to continue to scale and grow our market share. As part of our strategic plan, we began the implementation of new technologies including the nCino Lending Platform that will drive efficiency and allow us to continue to provide a level of service to our Clients that is second to none.”

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter totaled $13.6 million representing an increase of $813 thousand, or 6.4% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $2.0 million or 17% increase for the same period in 2020. The increase in net interest income for the quarter is due to a $505 thousand increase in interest income and a $308 thousand decrease in funding costs. The increase in loan income is due to a $916 thousand increase in non-PPP loan revenue due to increased average loan balances offset by a $438 thousand decrease in revenue from SBA PPP loans due to less forgiveness recognized in the second quarter. The decrease in funding costs is due to a $108 thousand decrease in deposit costs and $200 thousand decrease in borrowing expense as more expensive FHLB borrowings were prepaid.

Net interest income for the year to date totaled $26.4 million representing an increase of $3.2 million, or 14% compared to the same period in 2020. The increase is due to increased average loan balances, increased SBA PPP loan income and lower deposit costs, partially offset by prepayment penalties in 2021 totaling $1.2 million as a result of prepaying higher priced FHLB term advances.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 4.03% (4.14% excluding PPP loans) compared with 3.89% (3.75% excluding PPP loans) for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.66% (3.77% excluding PPP loans) for the same period in 2020. The 14 bp increase in the net interest margin for the quarter was due to increased core loan yields and lower funding costs associated for the quarter. The yield on earning assets for the second quarter was 4.46% compared with 4.42% in the first quarter and 4.29% for the same period in 2020. The yield on loans for the quarter decreased to 5.21% (5.50% excluding PPP loans) compared to 5.50% (5.48% excluding PPP loans) in the first quarter and 5.30% (5.68% excluding PPP loans) in the second quarter of 2020. The cost of total funding sources was 0.46% for the quarter compared with 0.57% in the first quarter and 0.69% for the same period in 2020. During the quarter, the Company elected to prepay $10 million in FHLB term advances and recorded a $535 thousand prepayment fee resulting in a negative 16 bp impact on the net interest margin for the second quarter.   

The net interest margin for the six months ending June 30, 2021 was 3.95% (3.93% excluding PPP) compared with 4.03% (4.11% excluding PPP) for the same period in 2020. The decrease in the net interest margin is due to lower yields on loans, federal funds and increased borrowing costs partially offset by lower deposits costs. In the first six months of the year, the Company prepaid FHLB term advances and recorded $1.2 million in prepayment fees resulting in a negative 17 bp impact on the net interest margin.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, representing a $934 thousand or 50% increase compared to the first quarter of 2021 and a $1.4 million or 103.6% increase compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in non-interest income for the quarter is primarily due to $850 thousand in additional revenue from SBA loans sales recorded in quarter. The increase in non-interest income compared to a year ago is primarily due to $2.1 million in additional gains from the sale of SBA loans partially offset by a $751 thousand decrease in investment gains due to no investment security sales in the second quarter of this year.   SBA loan sales for the second quarter were $19.4 million with a 15.2% trade premium compared with $13.2 million with a 14.1% trade premium in the first quarter of 2021 and $3.4 million with a 10.4% trade premium in the second quarter of 2020.

Non-interest income for the six months ending June 30, 2021 was $4.7 million compared with $2.5 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in non-interest income was primarily due to increased revenue from the sale of SBA loans partially offset by no investment securities gains in the current year. SBA loans sales for the first six months were $32.6 million with a 14.7% trade premium compared to $14.7 million with a 9.9% trade premium in 2020.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 representing a $1.4 million or 17.8% increase compared to the first quarter of 2021 and a $452 thousand or 5.2% increase, compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in expenses for the quarter was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, professional fees and other expense. The increase in compensation and benefits is due to the full quarter impact of merit increases, additions to staff, one additional payroll cycle in the quarter and a decrease in deferred labor costs. The increase in professional fees was due to increases in legal and audit expense. The increase in other expense is primarily due to increases in marketing and business development expenses related to our emphasis on resuming in person marketing efforts. The increase in expenses compared to the same quarter in 2020 is due in increases in compensation and benefits, professional fees, and data processing.

Non-interest expense for the six months ending June 30, 2021 was $16.9 million compared with $17.4 million for the same period in 2020. The $436 thousand decrease was due to lower compensation and benefits and occupancy costs partially offset by increased data processing expense. The decrease in compensation and benefits is partially due to lower salary expense, greater deferred labor cost and lower vacation expense.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2021, the Company reported total assets of $1.4 billion representing an increase of $23 million or 1.7% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $108.8 million or 8.5% compared to June 30, 2020. The increase in assets for the quarter was due to increases in loans and investment securities offset by a decrease in cash and due from banks. Loans increased $82.6 million or 7.6% in the quarter due to a $105.7 million increase in non-SBA PPP loans offset by a $23.1 million decrease in SBA-PPP loans. Total deposits were $1.2 billion representing an increase of $41.8 million, or 3.6%, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $168.8 million, or 16.3%, compared to June 30, 2020. Total non-interest-bearing deposits represented 50% of total deposits at June 30, 2021 compared with 50% at March 31, 2021 and 44% at June 30, 2020.   During the quarter, total FHLB advances decreased $20 million due to contractual maturities and the decision to prepay longer-term FHLB advances with a prepayment cost of $535 thousand.

Asset Quality and Loan Deferrals

The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $1.2 million to $15.7 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.33% of total loans outstanding, including PPP loans, compared to $14.6 million or 1.33% at the first quarter of 2021 and $11.1 million or 1.08% at the second quarter of 2020. The increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses was primarily due to loan growth and qualitative factors related to the general economic outlook in the markets we serve. The coverage ratio at June 30, 2021, excluding the impact of PPP loans, decreased to 1.46% from 1.52% in the prior quarter.

As of June 30, 2021, there were no doubtful credits or charge offs, no past due loans and Classified assets totaled $11 million. Classified assets included one real estate loan totaling $1.5 million on non-accrual and the remaining $9.5 million consisted of ten loans with three borrowers related to the impacts of COVID-19.

At June 30, 2021, two loans totaling $1.9 million are on COVID-19 related deferrals. No new deferrals were granted during the quarter and of the loans on deferral one loan for $1.1 million is real estate secured with an average LTV of 51% and the other loan for $750 thousand is unsecured. The remaining loans that were granted payment deferrals have resumed their contractual payments.

“The record last twelve months EPS of $2.81 reflects the resilience of CalPrivate Bank’s mix of revenue streams. Strong loan growth and SBA activities, fees on PPP loan forgiveness, and the strategic management of funding sources, including increased non-interest deposit balances, is a result of the Team’s commitment to our relationship business model based on distinctly superior client service and solutions which continue differentiating the Bank in the markets we serve,” said Selwyn Isakow Chairman of the Board of the Company and Bank.

Isakow added, “The Bank’s outstanding client base together with solid credit underwriting and loan portfolio processes and relationship managers, resulted in the decline of loans on deferrals and zero delinquent loans at the end of the quarter. The Bank remains financially strong and well-positioned for sustainable future growth within clearly defined risk management parameters.”

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5 star rated bank.

Investor Relations Contact

Rick Sowers
President and CEO
Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
(424) 303-4894

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forwardlooking statements. These factors include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions on the Bank and its customers, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forwardlooking statements and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET  
(Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands)  
                     
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   Dollar
change 		Percentage
change 		  June 30, 2020   Dollar
change 		Percentage
change 		 
Assets                        
Cash and due from banks $ 12,783     $ 8,922     $ 3,861   43.3 %   $ 18,431     $ (5,648 ) -30.6 %  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   13,969       4,187       9,782   233.6 %     1,200       12,769   1064.1 %  
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank   65,356       151,641       (86,285 ) -56.9 %     179,615       (114,259 ) -63.6 %  
Total cash and due from banks   92,108       164,750       (72,642 ) -44.1 %     199,246       (107,138 ) -53.8 %  
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions   5,760       5,760       -   0.0 %     5,758       2   0.0 %  
Investment securities available for sale   88,755       81,429       7,326   9.0 %     27,664       61,091   220.8 %  
Loan held for sale   19,625       12,430       7,195   57.9 %     7,409       12,216   164.9 %  
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs   1,164,611       1,082,000       82,611   7.6 %     1,019,100       145,511   14.3 %  
Allowance for loan losses   (15,708 )     (14,561 )     (1,147 ) 7.9 %     (11,100 )     (4,608 ) 41.5 %  
Net loans   1,148,903       1,067,439       81,464   7.6 %     1,008,000       140,903   14.0 %  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   4,909       4,602       307   6.7 %     4,602       307   6.7 %  
Right of use asset   5,185       5,589       (404 ) -7.2 %     5,632       (447 ) -7.9 %  
Premises and equipment, net   2,578       2,582       (4 ) -0.2 %     3,055       (477 ) -15.6 %  
Other intangible assets   2,123       1,789       334   18.7 %     1,281       842   65.7 %  
Deferred tax asset   7,012       5,982       1,030   17.2 %     4,141       2,871   69.3 %  
Accrued interest receivable   3,501       3,659       (158 ) -4.3 %     3,556       (55 ) -1.5 %  
Other assets   2,311       3,706       (1,395 ) -37.6 %     3,668       (1,357 ) -37.0 %  
Total assets $ 1,382,770     $ 1,359,717     $ 23,053   1.7 %   $ 1,274,012     $ 108,758   8.5 %  
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                        
                         
Liabilities                        
Noninterest bearing $ 603,914     $ 579,318     $ 24,596   4.2 %   $ 452,155     $ 151,759   33.6 %  
Interest Bearing   601,530       584,341       17,189   2.9 %     584,451       17,079   2.9 %  
Total deposits   1,205,444       1,163,659       41,785   3.6 %     1,036,606       168,838   16.3 %  
FHLB borrowings   30,000       50,000       (20,000 ) -40.0 %     105,000       (75,000 ) -71.4 %  
Other borrowings   17,943       17,941       2   0.0 %     17,936       7   0.0 %  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   13,059       16,507       (3,448 ) -20.9 %     14,097       (1,038 ) -7.4 %  
Total liabilities   1,266,446       1,248,107       18,339   1.5 %     1,173,639       92,807   7.9 %  
                         
Shareholders' equity                        
Common stock   70,405       70,053       352   0.5 %     69,512       893   1.3 %  
Additional paid-in capital   3,179       3,317       (138 ) -4.2 %     3,002       177   5.9 %  
Retained earnings   42,810       38,510       4,300   11.2 %     26,984       15,826   58.6 %  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (70 )     (270 )     200   -74.1 %     875       (945 ) -108.0 %  
Total stockholders' equity   116,324       111,610       4,714   4.2 %     100,373       15,951   15.9 %  
                         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,382,770     $ 1,359,717     $ 23,053   1.7 %   $ 1,274,012     $ 108,758   8.5 %  
                         



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                     
    For the three months ended
    June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   Dollar
change 		Percentage
change 		  June 30, 2020   Dollar
change 		Percentage
change
Interest Income                        
Loans   $ 14,637   $ 14,159   $ 478   3.4 %   $ 13,293   $ 1,344   10.1 %
Investment securities     351     306     45   14.7 %     251     100   39.8 %
Deposits in other financial institutions     40     58     (18 ) -31.0 %     91     (51 ) -56.0 %
Total interest income     15,028     14,523     505   3.5 %     13,635     1,393   10.2 %
                         
Interest Expense                        
Deposits     409     517     (108 ) -20.9 %     1,356     (947 ) -69.8 %
Borrowings     1,020     1,220     (200 ) -16.4 %     659     361   54.8 %
Total interest expense     1,429     1,737     (308 ) -17.7 %     2,015     (586 ) -29.1 %
                         
Net interest income     13,599     12,786     813   6.4 %     11,620     1,979   17.0 %
Provision for loan losses     1,146     300     846   282.0 %     1,511     (365 ) -24.2 %
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     12,453     12,486     (33 ) -0.3 %     10,109     2,344   23.2 %
                         
Noninterest income:                        
Service charges on deposit accounts     231     224     7   3.1 %     143     88   61.5 %
Net gain on sale of loans     2,326     1,476     850   57.6 %     210     2,116   1007.6 %
Gain on sale of investment securities     -     -     -   0.0 %     751     (751 ) -100.0 %
Other noninterest income     248     171     77   45.0 %     274     (26 ) -9.5 %
Total noninterest income     2,805     1,871     934   49.9 %     1,378     1,427   103.6 %
                         
Noninterest expense:                        
Salary and employee benefits     5,966     4,915     1,051   21.4 %     5,790     176   3.0 %
Occupancy and equipment     820     810     10   1.2 %     900     (80 ) -8.9 %
Data processing     690     635     55   8.7 %     561     129   23.0 %
Professional services     791     650     141   21.7 %     628     163   26.0 %
Other expenses     891     763     128   16.8 %     827     64   7.7 %
Total noninterest expense     9,158     7,773     1,385   17.8 %     8,706     452   5.2 %
                         
Income before provision for income taxes     6,100     6,584     (484 ) -7.4 %     2,781     3,319   119.3 %
Provision for income taxes     1,806     1,977     (171 ) -8.6 %     711     1,095   154.0 %
Net income   $ 4,294   $ 4,607   $ (313 ) -6.8 %   $ 2,070   $ 2,224   107.4 %
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 4,231   $ 4,529   $ (298 ) -6.6 %   $ 2,038   $ 2,193   107.6 %
                         
Earnings per share                        
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.76   $ 0.82   $ (0.06 ) -7.3 %   $ 0.37   $ 0.39   105.4 %
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.75   $ 0.81   $ (0.06 ) -7.4 %   $ 0.37   $ 0.38   102.7 %
                         
Average shares outstanding     5,536,111     5,514,887     21,224   0.4 %     5,435,155     100,956   1.9 %
Diluted average shares outstanding     5,622,075     5,579,477     42,598   0.8 %     5,453,597     168,478   3.1 %



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
               
    For the six months ended
    June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020   Dollar
change 		Percentage
change
Interest Income              
Loans   $ 28,796   $ 26,421   $ 2,375   9.0 %
Investment securities     656     652     4   0.6 %
Deposits in other financial institutions     99     395     (296 ) -74.9 %
Total interest income     29,551     27,468     2,083   7.6 %
               
Interest Expense              
Deposits     926     3,066     (2,140 ) -69.8 %
Borrowings     2,239     1,248     991   79.4 %
Total interest expense     3,165     4,314     (1,149 ) -26.6 %
               
Net interest income     26,386     23,154     3,232   14.0 %
Provision for loan losses     1,446     2,508     (1,062 ) -42.3 %
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     24,940     20,646     4,294   20.8 %
               
Noninterest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts     454     317     137   43.2 %
Net gain on sale of loans     3,802     889     2,913   327.7 %
Gain on sale of investment securities     -     751     (751 ) -100.0 %
Other noninterest income     420     568     (148 ) -26.1 %
Total noninterest income     4,676     2,525     2,151   85.2 %
               
Noninterest expense:              
Salary and employee benefits     10,881     11,343     (462 ) -4.1 %
Occupancy and equipment     1,630     1,784     (154 ) -8.6 %
Data processing     1,326     1,079     247   22.9 %
Professional services     1,441     1,487     (46 ) -3.1 %
Other expenses     1,654     1,675     (21 ) -1.3 %
Total noninterest expense     16,932     17,368     (436 ) -2.5 %
               
Income before provision for income taxes     12,684     5,803     6,881   118.6 %
Provision for income tax     3,784     1,827     1,957   107.1 %
Net income   $ 8,900   $ 3,976   $ 4,924   123.8 %
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 8,761   $ 3,909   $ 4,852   124.1 %
               
Earnings per share              
Basic earnings per share   $ 1.59   $ 0.71   $ 0.88   123.9 %
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.56   $ 0.71   $ 0.85   119.7 %
               
Average shares outstanding     5,525,557     5,488,160     37,397   0.7 %
Diluted average shares outstanding     5,601,705     5,530,697     71,008   1.3 %



    PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
    Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
    (Unaudited)
    (Dollars in thousands)
                                     
    For the three months ended
    June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
    Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate
Interest-Earnings Assets:                                    
Deposits in other financial institutions   $ 137,902   $ 40   0.12 %   $ 227,393   $ 58   0.10 %   $ 231,621   $ 91   0.16 %
Investment securities     88,132     351   1.59 %     59,227     306   2.07 %     38,539     251   2.61 %
Loans     1,125,958     14,637   5.21 %     1,044,828     14,159   5.50 %     1,008,220     13,293   5.30 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,351,992     15,028   4.46 %     1,331,448     14,523   4.42 %     1,278,380     13,635   4.29 %
Noninterest-earning assets     18,217             31,439             15,104        
Total Assets   $ 1,370,209           $ 1,362,887           $ 1,293,484        
                                     
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                    
Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 65,283   $ 12   0.07 %   $ 58,042   $ 12   0.08 %   $ 73,509   $ 26   0.14 %
Money market     424,371     231   0.22 %     431,423     235   0.22 %     394,523     476   0.49 %
Savings deposits     9,229     2   0.09 %     8,766     2   0.09 %     8,863     2   0.09 %
Certificates of deposit     75,537     164   0.87 %     100,521     268   1.08 %     126,545     852   2.71 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     574,420     409   0.29 %     598,752     517   0.35 %     603,440     1,356   0.90 %
                                     
FHLB advances     41,153     748   7.29 %     73,056     948   5.26 %     100,385     387   1.55 %
Other borrowings     17,942     272   6.06 %     17,940     272   6.06 %     17,934     272   6.07 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     59,095     1,020   6.92 %     90,996     1,220   5.44 %     118,319     659   2.24 %
                                     
Noninterest-bearing deposits     609,932             547,024             458,631        
Total Funding Sources     1,243,447     1,429   0.46 %     1,236,772     1,737   0.57 %     1,180,390     2,015   0.69 %
                                     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     11,881             15,831             12,964        
                                     
Shareholders' equity     114,881             110,284             100,130        
                                     
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 1,370,209           $ 1,362,887           $ 1,293,484        
                                     
Net interest spread           4.00 %           3.85 %           3.60 %
                                     
Net interest income       $ 13,599           $ 12,786           $ 11,620    
Net interest margin           4.03 %           3.89 %           3.66 %
                                     



    PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.  
    Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates  
    (Unaudited)  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
                           
    For the six months ended  
    June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020  
    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/Rate 		 
Interest-Earnings Assets:                          
Deposits in other financial institutions   $ 187,826   $ 99   0.11 %   $ 163,332   $ 394   0.49 %  
Investment securities     73,759     656   1.79 %     46,778     652   2.79 %  
Loans     1,085,617     28,796   5.35 %     944,937     26,422   5.62 %  
Total interest-earning assets     1,347,202     29,551   4.42 %     1,155,047     27,468   4.78 %  
Noninterest-earning assets     19,368             35,816          
Total Assets   $ 1,366,570           $ 1,190,863          
                           
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                          
Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 61,682   $ 24   0.08 %   $ 78,490   $ 191   0.49 %  
Money market     427,877     466   0.22 %     392,526     1,448   0.74 %  
Savings deposits     8,999     5   0.11 %     9,037     8   0.18 %  
Certificates of deposit     87,960     431   0.99 %     120,621     1,419   2.37 %  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     586,518     926   0.32 %     600,674     3,066   1.03 %  
                           
FHLB advances     57,017     1,696   6.00 %     81,889     704   1.73 %  
Other borrowings     17,941     544   6.11 %     17,934     544   6.07 %  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     74,958     2,240   6.03 %     99,823     1,248   2.51 %  
                           
Noninterest-bearing deposits     578,652             378,525          
Total Funding Sources     1,240,128     3,166   0.51 %     1,079,022     4,314   0.80 %  
                           
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     13,845             12,993          
                           
Shareholders' equity     112,597             98,848          
                           
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 1,366,570           $ 1,190,863          
                           
Net interest spread           3.91 %           3.98 %  
                           
Net interest income       $ 26,385           $ 23,154      
Net interest margin           3.95 %           4.03 %  
                           



  PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.  
  Condensed Balance Sheets  
  (Unaudited)  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
  Jun 30, 2021   Mar 31, 2021   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020  
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks $ 92,108     $ 164,750     $ 276,225     $ 155,346     $ 199,246    
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions   5,760       5,760       5,760       5,760       5,758    
Investment securities   88,755       81,429       26,086       26,525       27,664    
Loans held for sale   19,625       12,430       9,687       8,402       7,409    
Loans (excluding SBA PPP loans)   1,030,871       948,260       936,532       880,174       865,603    
SBA PPP loans   133,740       133,740       62,338       154,210       153,497    
Allowance for loan losses   (15,708 )     (14,561 )     (14,262 )     (12,682 )     (11,100 )  
Net loans   1,148,903       1,067,439       984,608       1,021,702       1,008,000    
Right of use asset   5,185       5,589       5,990       5,186       5,632    
Premises and equipment, net   2,578       2,582       2,649       2,859       3,055    
Other assets and interest receivable   19,856       19,738       18,735       18,414       17,248    
Total assets $ 1,382,770     $ 1,359,717     $ 1,329,740     $ 1,244,194     $ 1,274,012    
                     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                    
                     
Liabilities                    
Noninterest Bearing $ 603,914     $ 579,318     $ 531,732     $ 471,324     $ 452,155    
Interest Bearing   601,530       584,341       581,216       557,455       584,451    
Total Deposits   1,205,444       1,163,659       1,112,948       1,028,779       1,036,606    
Borrowings   47,943       67,941       92,939       97,938       122,936    
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   13,059       16,507       16,100       14,227       14,097    
Total liabilities   1,266,446       1,248,107       1,221,987       1,140,944       1,173,639    
                     
Shareholders' equity                    
Common stock   70,405       70,053       69,557       69,540       69,512    
Additional paid-in capital   3,179       3,317       3,496       3,230       3,002    
Retained earnings   42,810       38,510       33,904       29,521       26,984    
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (70 )     (270 )     796       959       875    
Total shareholders' equity   116,324       111,610       107,753       103,250       100,373    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,382,770     $ 1,359,717     $ 1,329,740     $ 1,244,194     $ 1,274,012    
                     
Book value per common share $ 20.71     $ 19.87     $ 19.24     $ 18.50     $ 17.99    
Tangible book value per common share $ 20.33     $ 19.55     $ 18.95     $ 18.26     $ 17.76    
Shares outstanding   5,617,020       5,618,324       5,600,508       5,580,456       5,578,884    
                     
  Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1  
  Jun 30, 2021   Mar 31, 2021   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   8.30 %     8.07 %     8.52 %     7.92 %     7.57 %  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.62 %     11.35 %     11.20 %     11.35 %     9.66 %  
Common equity Tier 1 ratio   11.62 %     11.35 %     11.20 %     11.35 %     9.66 %  
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.69 %     14.46 %     14.36 %     14.63 %     12.60 %  
Tangible equity / tangible assets   8.27 %     8.09 %     7.99 %     8.20 %     7.79 %  
                     
1 Preliminary ratios for June 30, 2021                    
                     



  PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
  Condensed Statements of Income
  (Unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
  Jun 30, 2021   Mar 31, 2021   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020
Interest income $ 15,028     $ 14,523     $ 15,826     $ 13,860     $ 13,635  
Interest expense   1,429       1,737       1,209       1,363       2,015  
Net interest income   13,599       12,786       14,617       12,497       11,620  
Provision for loan losses   1,146       300       1,579       1,582       1,511  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   12,453       12,486       13,038       10,915       10,109  
                   
Noninterest income   2,805       1,871       1,636       936       1,378  
                   
Salary and employee benefits   5,966       4,915       5,293       5,365       5,790  
Occupancy and equipment   820       810       774       864       900  
Data processing   690       635       624       643       561  
Professional services   791       650       949       514       628  
Other expenses   891       763       780       846       827  
Total noninterest expense   9,158       7,773       8,420       8,232       8,706  
                   
Income before provision for income taxes   6,100       6,584       6,254       3,619       2,781  
Income taxes   1,806       1,977       1,874       1,084       711  
Net income $ 4,294     $ 4,607     $ 4,380     $ 2,535     $ 2,070  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,231     $ 4,529     $ 4,307     $ 2,499     $ 2,038  
                   
Earnings per share                  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.76     $ 0.82     $ 0.78     $ 0.45     $ 0.37  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.75     $ 0.81     $ 0.78     $ 0.45     $ 0.37  
                   
Average shares outstanding   5,536,111       5,514,887       5,501,272       5,499,970       5,435,155  
Diluted average shares outstanding   5,622,075       5,579,477       5,540,232       5,516,013       5,453,597  
                   
  Performance Ratios
  Jun 30, 2021   Mar 31, 2021   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020
ROAA   1.26 %     1.37 %     1.41 %     0.79 %     0.64 %
ROAE   14.99 %     16.94 %     16.30 %     9.84 %     8.31 %
ROTE   15.25 %     17.19 %     16.54 %     9.96 %     8.42 %
Net interest margin   4.03 %     3.89 %     4.74 %     3.94 %     3.66 %
Net interest spread   4.00 %     3.85 %     4.71 %     3.90 %     3.60 %
Efficiency ratio   55.83 %     53.03 %     51.81 %     61.28 %     66.98 %
Noninterest expense / average assets   2.68 %     2.31 %     2.71 %     2.58 %     2.71 %
                   



  PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
  Average Balances
  (Unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Jun 30, 2021   Mar 31, 2021   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020
Total assets $ 1,370,209     $ 1,362,887     $ 1,234,611     $ 1,271,363     $ 1,293,484  
Earning assets $ 1,351,992     $ 1,331,448     $ 1,225,806     $ 1,260,834     $ 1,278,380  
Total loans $ 1,125,958     $ 1,044,828     $ 1,005,712     $ 1,037,195     $ 1,008,220  
Total deposits $ 1,184,352     $ 1,145,776     $ 1,017,389     $ 1,036,223     $ 1,062,071  
Total equity $ 114,881     $ 110,284     $ 106,874     $ 102,539     $ 100,130  
                   
                   
  Loan Balances by Type
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Jun 30, 2021   Mar 31, 2021   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020
Real estate - investor owned $ 293,461     $ 247,928     $ 243,745     $ 231,787     $ 234,806  
Real estate - owner occupied   313,579       284,494       268,193       259,375       240,587  
Real estate - multifamily   72,790       75,361       69,187       64,268       66,431  
Real estate - single family   90,223       75,353       67,522       59,994       57,521  
Commercial business   244,493       227,635       251,711       228,914       231,885  
SBA PPP loans   110,673       133,740       62,338       154,210       153,497  
Land and construction   32,413       30,103       29,377       28,277       26,327  
Consumer   6,979       7,386       6,797       7,559       8,046  
Total loans held for investment   1,164,611       1,082,000       998,870       1,034,384       1,019,100  
Loans held for sale   19,625       12,430       9,687       8,402       7,409  
Total loans, including loans held for sale   1,184,236       1,094,430       1,008,557       1,042,786       1,026,509  
Allowance for loan losses   (15,708 )     (14,561 )     (14,262 )     (12,682 )     (11,100 )
Net loans $ 1,168,528     $ 1,079,869     $ 994,295     $ 1,030,104     $ 1,015,409  
                   
                   
  Deposits by Type
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Jun 30, 2021   Mar 31, 2021   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020
Non interest bearing DDA $ 603,914     $ 579,318     $ 531,732     $ 471,324     $ 452,155  
Interest bearing DDA   70,320       59,399       60,606       56,837       63,805  
Savings & MMA   463,165       423,957       424,540       396,233       427,685  
Retail CD   5,827       5,855       7,770       8,401       8,493  
Jumbo CD   62,218       95,130       88,300       95,984       84,468  
Total deposits $ 1,205,444     $ 1,163,659     $ 1,112,948     $ 1,028,779     $ 1,036,606  
                   
                   
  Asset Quality
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Jun 30, 2021   Mar 31, 2021   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020
Total loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,184,236     $ 1,094,430     $ 1,008,557     $ 1,042,786     $ 1,026,509  
30-89 day past due loans $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
90+ day past due loans $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Nonaccrual loans $ 1,540     $ 1,609     $ 1,609     $ 1,743     $ -  
                   
NPAs / Assets   0.11 %     0.12 %     0.12 %     0.14 %     0.00 %
NPLs / loans & OREO   0.13 %     0.15 %     0.16 %     0.17 %     0.00 %
Net quarterly charge-offs $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized)   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Allowance for loan losses to loans   1.33 %     1.33 %     1.41 %     1.22 %     1.08 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans   1020.00 %     904.97 %     886.39 %     727.60 %     NM  
                   




