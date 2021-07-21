checkAd

Envirotech Vehicles Receives Purchase Order for 25 Vehicles from Kingbee Rentals, LLC

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), announced today that it has received a purchase order valued at approximately $2.0 million from Kingbee Rentals, LLC for 25 Class 4 vans.

"We're pleased to work with Kingbee Rentals as they expand their fleet of cargo vans to include electric vehicles. With the transportation industry's heightened focus on the use of sustainable and environmentally friendly vehicles, Envirotech has a tremendous opportunity to provide our purpose-built electric vehicles as fleets make the EV transition," commented Envirotech Vehicles' CEO Phillip Oldridge. "Kingbee is a well-established rental service for crew and cargo vans, and we are impressed by the fact that they have the confidence in us to purchase these vehicles with no subsidies from any funding agencies. We look forward to growing this relationship as they increase their EV fleet to meet demand of customers increasingly seeking EV solutions for their commercial transportation needs."

"We are excited to partner with Envirotech Vehicles to provide sustainable work vehicle rentals to our customers," said David Haslam, Managing Member of Kingbee Rentals. "We believe offering electric work vehicle rentals will significantly reduce the barriers to entry for many fleets who are on the fence about switching their fleets to green, and will increase demand exponentially as business owners see the benefits of these products."

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com.

About Kingbee Rentals

We believe that Kingbee Rentals is the only month to month work-ready van rental provider in the United States that provides upfitted vans with equipment on the vans to haul tools and storage. Our mission is to help fleets who need the flexibility that a month to month rental vehicle provides, at the same time maximizing the efficiency of their crews.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (formerly ADOMANI, Inc.) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
Telephone: 203.972.9200
Email: jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

Envirotech Vehicles

Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 1205
Email: mike.m@evtvusa.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656431/Envirotech-Vehicles-Receives-Purchas ...

Disclaimer

