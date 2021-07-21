checkAd

NeonMind Provides Integrated Drug Development Plan Update for NEO-001 to Treat Obesity

Autor: Accesswire
21.07.2021, 12:00  |  46   |   |   

Target Product Profile and Clinical Phase 1/2 Study Aim To Address Deficiencies In Chronic Weight ManagementPre-IND Meeting in the U.S. and Pre-CTA Consultation Meeting in Canada Targeted for 4Q2021Initiation of Phase 1/2 Clinical Proof of Concept …

  • Target Product Profile and Clinical Phase 1/2 Study Aim To Address Deficiencies In Chronic Weight Management
  • Pre-IND Meeting in the U.S. and Pre-CTA Consultation Meeting in Canada Targeted for 4Q2021
  • Initiation of Phase 1/2 Clinical Proof of Concept Study in Obese Patients Anticipated in 1H2022

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTQBC:NMDBF)(FFE:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on the potential therapeutic uses of psilocybin for treating obesity and weight management conditions, announced today its R&D Working Group has completed an integrated drug development plan for its lead drug candidate targeting obesity, NEO-001, a high-dose psilocybin treatment coupled with behavior therapy and lifestyle intervention, which aims to improve the efficacy of chronic weight management in adults. The Company has identified a regulatory strategy, including a target indication and product profile; it believes will best position NeonMind as it advances its first lead candidate through development.

The Company is targeting a Pre-IND meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Q4 2021 to confirm potential to expedite development via the appropriate regulatory pathway and a Pre-CTA Consultation Meeting with Health Canada during the same timeframe. NeonMind anticipates initiating a Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept study in obese patients in the first half of 2022.

NEO-001, the Company's high-dose psilocybin treatment, is intended for use as an adjunct to behavioral therapy and to accompany a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or greater, or a BMI of 27 kg/m2 or greater and at least one weight-related, comorbid condition. The Company's target product profile aims to best address the psychological and behavioral deficiencies in the current standard of care for chronic weight management.

It has been demonstrated that one of the most prevalent and often forgotten drivers of weight management issues is psychological and behavioral shortcomings. In clinical studies, psilocybin has shown promising results in addressing these shortcomings in other indications. In addition, improving weight management has many benefits in addressing highly burdensome and detrimental comorbidities particularly in those individuals with hypertension, dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes, and psychiatric disorders. These additional indications are available to the Company's program and provide potential opportunities to expand the range of clinical targets.

