checkAd

Via Appoints Former Goldman Sachs Chief Accounting Officer to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 12:00  |  21   |   |   

Sarah Smith joins board of leading TransitTech company to chair the Audit Committee

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Via, the global leader in TransitTech, today announces that Sarah Smith has been appointed as an independent member of its board of directors to chair the Audit Committee. Smith is a former member of the Management Committee of Goldman Sachs where she served as Chief Accounting Officer, Controller, and Chief Compliance Officer.  She also serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Financial Accounting Foundation, the parent organization of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) and the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (GASB), and previously served on the US Treasury Department's Advisory Committee on the Auditing Industry. Smith is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Sarah Smith, appointed to Via's board of directors

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Sarah to our Board," said co-founder and CEO Daniel Ramot. "Her outstanding leadership and experience at a major global company will be invaluable as we grow our TransitTech business. We feel very fortunate that Sarah has agreed to join us at this pivotal moment for the company."

Oren Shoval, co-founder and CTO said, "Sarah brings a wealth of expertise, not only in audit and compliance, but also in scaling up systems and processes. We're honored to welcome Sarah to our Board, and look forward to working closely with her in the coming years as we deliver efficient, accessible, and sustainable transit solutions to communities around the world."

This appointment comes at an important time in Via's growth. The company provides a cloud-based software platform that enables cities, transit agencies, transport operators, school districts, universities, and corporations to transform their legacy transportation systems into advanced digital networks. In the past six months, Via has seen its business grow rapidly as the world started moving again, companies began to plan return to work, and cities adapted to post-COVID community needs. The company's software now powers more than 500 TransitTech services in 37 countries.

"I'm delighted to join the board of a company that has built transformative technology and has such an incredible mission. Transportation is critical to economic recovery, social equity, and to delivering efficiencies to cities. It's a very exciting time for Via and I look forward to working alongside Daniel and Oren, and the outstanding leadership team to realize Via's vision."

About Via:

Founded in 2012, Via pioneered the TransitTech category by using new technologies to power public mobility systems, optimizing networks of dynamic shuttles, buses, wheelchair accessible vehicles, school buses, and autonomous vehicles around the globe. Building the world's most efficient, equitable, and sustainable transportation network for all riders — including those with limited mobility, those without smartphones, and unbanked populations — Via works with its partners to lower the cost of public transit and provide accessible options that rival the convenience of a personal car at a reduced environmental impact. At the intersection of transportation and technology, Via is a visionary market leader that combines software innovation with sophisticated service design and operational expertise to fundamentally improve the way the world moves, with 500 global partners on five continents, and counting.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1577303/smith_200x300.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/944105/Via_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Via Appoints Former Goldman Sachs Chief Accounting Officer to Board of Directors Sarah Smith joins board of leading TransitTech company to chair the Audit Committee NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Via, the global leader in TransitTech, today announces that Sarah Smith has been appointed as an independent member of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
ExoFlo From Direct Biologics Fulfills Urgent Medical Need in COVID-19 Treatment
Quark Expeditions Unveils Industry's Most Immersive Polar Helicopter Program
Terumo and UMCU strengthen their partnership to develop solutions in Interventional Oncology
Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum: Fact.MR
Digitization in Radiography Pushing Dental Digital X-Ray Market Growth at 8% CAGR: Fact.MR Concludes in a Latest Study
Planful and Trintech Announce Strategic Global Partnership
oXya Wins Google Cloud's 2020 Global Partner of the Year Award - SAP Specialization on Google Cloud
Titel
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Digital Lending Platform Market worth $ 27.07 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 18.13% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Barcode Scanner Sales to Grow by 7.6% through 2031 as Demand for Accurate Tracking System Increases in Retail Sector: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
Battery-less Solutions Flood In, Explores IDTechEx
A Polish solution to plague of online account takeovers powered by $6.7M Series A
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom