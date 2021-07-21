checkAd

ICON Shareholders Vote in Favour of All Resolutions at its Annual General Meeting

ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) (“ICON”), a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation, today announced that all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) held on July 20, 2021 (which resolutions had all been recommended by the Board) were all duly passed by shareholders. These resolutions were set out in the Notice of the AGM sent to shareholders dated June 16, 2021 and are available on the ICON plc website.

Forms of Proxy were received by ICON plc before the meeting, appointing proxies and giving them the following voting instructions: 

 

RESOLUTION NUMBER

RESOLUTION

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES

VOTE FOR

VOTE AGAINST

VOTE WITHHELD

1.1

To re-elect Mr. Ciaran Murray 

45,442,486

43,550,051

1,877,670

14,765

1.2

To re-elect Ms. Joan Garahy

45,442,486

45,384,011

43,920

14,555

1.3

To re-elect Mr. Eugene McCague

45,442,486

41,502,872

1,287,437

2,652,177

2.1

To elect Mr Colin Shannon

45,442,486

45,383,112

44,270

15,104

2.2

To elect Dr. Linda Grais

45,442,486

40,034,813

5,392,732

14,941

3

To receive accounts and reports

45,442,486

45,387,374

2,453

