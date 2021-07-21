checkAd

TotalEnergies Partners with Technip Energies to Advance Low-Carbon Solutions for LNG and Offshore Facilities

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies and Technip Energies (Paris:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) signed a Technical Cooperation Agreement to jointly develop low-carbon solutions for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production and offshore facilities to accelerate the energy transition.

As part of this agreement, both parties will explore new concepts and technologies, in order to reduce carbon footprint of existing facilities and greenfield projects in key areas, such as :

  • LNG production,
  • cryogeny,
  • production and use of hydrogen for power generation,
  • or processes for Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) .

The qualification of new architectures and equipment that will be developed in these areas is also part of the agreement.

This partnership is based on a common belief that cooperation across the industry is needed to achieve energy transition goals. By partnering, Technip Energies and TotalEnergies rely on complementary expertise to decarbonize LNG plants and offshore facilities, supported by their leadership positions in these areas.

Arnaud Breuillac, President Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies, declared: “For TotalEnergies as a global LNG player, this collaboration brings opportunities to further innovate and strengthen our expertise in reducing GHG emissions, improving energy efficiency for our LNG and offshore assets and developing innovative technologies such as hydrogen. It is in line with our company’s ambition to be Carbon Neutral by 2050. We are looking forward to cooperating with Technip Energies to find solutions helping to advance towards a low carbon future.”

Arnaud Pieton, Chief Executive Officer of Technip Energies, stated: “We are very proud to partner with TotalEnergies, a long-standing client and partner to bring together our expertise and know-how in LNG and Offshore projects to accelerate the transition towards a low-carbon society. This agreement reflects our commitment to provide tangible and decarbonized solutions from the earliest concept to delivery and beyond.”

____

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a broad energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, clean, reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

