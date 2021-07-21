Baozun Announces Changes to Board of Directors

BEIJING, China, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (“Baozun” or the “Company”), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, announced today that Ms. Yang Liu has been appointed to its Board of Directors effective from July 21, 2021, and that Ms. Jessica Xiuyun Liu has resigned from its Board of Directors for personal reasons, effective from July 21, 2021.



Ms. Yang Liu joined Alibaba Group in September 2014 and currently serves as a senior expert managing the consumer strategy center and partnership development center of Alibaba’s Tmall business group. In this role, she leads the promotion of digital brand transformation across a variety of industry verticals by leveraging Alibaba’s advanced data technologies, and promotes comprehensive Tmall ecological partnership capabilities that bring technology into best practices. In addition, Ms. Liu created the framework of Tmall consumer strategy methodology and widely applied it to common strategy standards.