Baozun Announces Changes to Board of Directors
BEIJING, China, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (“Baozun” or the “Company”), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute
their e-commerce strategies in China, announced today that Ms. Yang Liu has been appointed to its Board of Directors effective from July 21, 2021, and that Ms. Jessica Xiuyun Liu has resigned
from its Board of Directors for personal reasons, effective from July 21, 2021.
Ms. Yang Liu joined Alibaba Group in September 2014 and currently serves as a senior expert managing the consumer strategy center and partnership development center of Alibaba’s Tmall business group. In this role, she leads the promotion of digital brand transformation across a variety of industry verticals by leveraging Alibaba’s advanced data technologies, and promotes comprehensive Tmall ecological partnership capabilities that bring technology into best practices. In addition, Ms. Liu created the framework of Tmall consumer strategy methodology and widely applied it to common strategy standards.
Prior to Alibaba Group, Ms. Yang Liu worked at IBM from September 2008 to September 2014 and was responsible for implementing cross-industry CRM solutions for IBM’s global business consulting division, and she supported leading global brands in delivering customer-centric digital transformation projects. Ms. Liu received her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 2006 and 2008, respectively, and received an MBA degree from the University of Manchester in 2016.
Mr. Vincent Qiu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Baozun commented, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to warmly welcome Ms. Yang Liu to the Board. I am confident that her deep experience in e-commerce operations and her familiarity with brands, especially in fashion, will prove extremely valuable as we continue to evolve our strategy to generate sustainable growth over the long term.” Mr. Qiu added, “I would also like to thank Jessica for her substantial contribution to Baozun during her tenure on the Board and wish her success in her next endeavors.”
0 Kommentare