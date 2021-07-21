checkAd

GBT - 3D CHIP and MEMORY Patent Will Be Published in Europe

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT   Technologies   Inc.   ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), is pleased to report the upcoming publication of its 3D CHIP and MEMORY patent in Europe on July 28, 2021. The application has been allocated the number 19862631.9 and designates all European Patent Convention (“EPC”) states, as of the Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”) filing date.

This invention is designed to present a new microchip’s die structure and orientation with a focus on advanced nanometer range. The IP is especially efficient for memory chips since it describes a new way to design and manufacture enormous size memory integrated circuits and fits analog, digital and mixed signal type ICs. The patent presents methods of placing more circuits on a silicon wafer taking advantage of multi planar structures. These methods are expected to enable advanced ICs manufacturing within less space particularly with memories, CPU, GPU and more. The company’s 3D microchip patent was filed on March 5, 2019 and was granted as of December 1, 2020 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”); U.S. Patent No. 10,854,763.

Pursuant to Article 153(3) EPC the publication under Article 21 PCT of an international application for which the European Patent Office is a designated or elected Office takes the place of the publication of a European patent application.

The bibliographic data of the above-mentioned Euro-PCT application will be published on28.07.21 in Section 1.1 of the European Patent Bulletin. The European publication number is 3853890.

The EPO will publish the bibliographic details of this application under a   European publication number in due course.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT),   Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance.

GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building   an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh- network between all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking   Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements".  Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the  Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:
Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO press@gopherprotocol.com





