Nightfood Launches Connected TV Ad Campaign to Capitalize on Significant Retail Expansion

Targeting 80% of Consumers with Healthier Night Snacks Between Dinner and Bed

Tarrytown, NY, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you snack company targeting the $50 billion Americans spend annually on nighttime snacks, today announced the airing of the Company’s first video ads on connected TV and “over-the-top” TV to consumers across the country. 

With its recent introduction into Walmart freezers, Nightfood sleep-friendly ice cream is now available in almost 2,000 supermarkets across the United States, including divisions of Kroger, Albertson’s and H-E-B, as well as Rouses Markets, Lowes Foods, and other independent chains. 

The precision ad campaign starts today and is being coordinated and executed by the advertising agency of Jekyll & Hyde Labs, a full-service ad agency dedicated to scaling CPG challenger brands.  Nightfood ads will appear on over-the-top TV (OTT) and connected TV (CTV) and will reach users of popular ad-supported network services such as Hulu, Roku, FUBO, Sling TV, as well as apps such as ESPN, A&E, Fox, Discovery Channel, and more. 

To drive maximum efficiency, the campaign will be geographically targeted, with a focus on consumers who already shop at the specific store locations where Nightfood is available for sale. 

“We’re reaching people while they’re streaming their favorite shows, mostly at night,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson.  “That’s prime snacking time.  We believe the targeting we are able to achieve with this campaign will be incredibly powerful, and we’re working with a partner that specializes in scaling consumer brands through supermarkets and mass retail.”

Jekyll & Hyde founder Dr. Mark Young and Justin Girouard, hosts of the popular CPG Insiders podcast are the strategic forces behind the campaign.  Recent Jekyll & Hyde case studies include Eggland’s Best, Botticelli Foods, and Simply Potatoes. 

“Nightfood’s sleep-friendly ice cream has tremendous appeal, and our job is to introduce the brand to those consumers most likely to become long-term customers,” commented Young.  “The Nightfood team has created this new category of night snacks, and we believe the product delivers on the brand promise.  We believe the campaign will be a great success.” 

