checkAd

Kahoot! integrates with Zoom to deliver engagement in video conferencing and virtual learning

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 12:10  |  28   |   |   

OSLO, Norway, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot!, the global learning platform company, today announced that it is joining forces with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to launch the Kahoot! app for Zoom, making it easy for Zoom meeting participants to access, host and play Kahoot! learning content directly within Zoom Meetings.

Kahoot! + Zoom integrate to make video conferencing more engaging and fun

Seamless engagement and collaboration

As the world has accelerated the adoption of video communications in work and social contexts, engagement has proven to be key to effective learning, collaboration and connection. At a time when many businesses are remaining virtual or preparing for a hybrid model, the Kahoot! app for Zoom will make it easier than ever for corporate leaders to connect and motivate their team members with Kahoot!'s interactive, game-based learning experiences.

The Kahoot! app for Zoom enables users to access, host and play Kahoot! games and learning content with other meeting attendees without ever leaving the Zoom Meeting or needing a second device. Corporate leaders can energize their teams in meetings, presentations and virtual events.

Unleash the potential of every video call

With the Kahoot! app for Zoom, hosts can harness the power of friendly competition and play to drive engagement for all participants. Users can facilitate pulse-checks with employees to gauge knowledge and gather feedback, inspire creative thinking with word clouds and empower participants' voices with polls, open-ended questions and more. Organizations can also crowdsource ideas and take collaboration to the next level with the brainstorm feature. 

Meeting hosts will have instant access to data and reporting from their Kahoot! experience, enabling real-time responses based on audience interaction with the content. Hosts can also share the Kahoot! games as self-paced challenges with others who weren't able to attend live, or they can send the games to all participants to practice and improve their scores, extending attendees' engagement and boosting learning retention.

The next generation of learning, work and play

"Video communications have become an integral part of keeping people connected in organizations and among family and friends, and Zoom is one of the most popular platforms for our users to host and play Kahoot! games, as well as deliver interactive presentations powered by Kahoot!," said Eilert Hanoa, CEO, Kahoot!. "We're excited to launch the Kahoot! app for Zoom to offer an accessible, seamless experience that makes it simpler than ever to bring engagement and impactful learning to video calls of all kinds."  

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kahoot! integrates with Zoom to deliver engagement in video conferencing and virtual learning OSLO, Norway, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kahoot!, the global learning platform company, today announced that it is joining forces with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to launch the Kahoot! app for Zoom, making it easy for Zoom meeting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
ExoFlo From Direct Biologics Fulfills Urgent Medical Need in COVID-19 Treatment
Quark Expeditions Unveils Industry's Most Immersive Polar Helicopter Program
Terumo and UMCU strengthen their partnership to develop solutions in Interventional Oncology
Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum: Fact.MR
Digitization in Radiography Pushing Dental Digital X-Ray Market Growth at 8% CAGR: Fact.MR Concludes in a Latest Study
Planful and Trintech Announce Strategic Global Partnership
oXya Wins Google Cloud's 2020 Global Partner of the Year Award - SAP Specialization on Google Cloud
Titel
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Digital Lending Platform Market worth $ 27.07 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 18.13% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Barcode Scanner Sales to Grow by 7.6% through 2031 as Demand for Accurate Tracking System Increases in Retail Sector: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
Battery-less Solutions Flood In, Explores IDTechEx
A Polish solution to plague of online account takeovers powered by $6.7M Series A
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom