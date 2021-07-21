checkAd

LumiThera Announces Valeda Treatments Improve Vision and Retinal Function in Top Line Data from the ELECTROLIGHT Pilot Study in Dry AMD patients

SEATTLE, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LumiThera Inc., a commercial stage medical device company offering a photobiomodulation (PBM) treatment for ocular damage and disease, today announced the final topline data from the ELECTROLIGHT pilot study in intermediate dry AMD patients. 

A total of 23 eyes from 15 subjects with Dry AMD were enrolled into the prospective clinical study and treated with PBM using the Valeda Light Delivery System (3 times per week for 3 weeks). Eight Caucasian males and seven females were enrolled with a mean age of 75.1 years (65-93 years). The mean time since AMD diagnosis was 5.0 years (0-14 years). Subjects were tested for safety and functional vision improvements using the Diopsys electroretinogram (ERG) device. ERG is a diagnostic test that measures the electrical activity of the retina of the eye in response to a light stimulus. All subjects were tested at weekly intervals for ERG function prior to the start of the next week of PBM treatments. The study followed the patients out to 6 months. The study was conducted by Dan Montzka, M.D. and Larry Perich, D.O. at the Perich Eye Center (New Port Richey, Florida).

Multi-luminance Electroretinogram (ERG) Magnitude AUC improved by 14.4% from baseline after completion of the Month 1 treatment and showed a 9% improvement at 6 months in the ITT population. A positive correlation between multi-luminance ERG and best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) was seen (p < 0.05) following initial PBM treatment. Positive correlations between multi-luminance ERG and fixed luminance (R = 0.870) and chromatic ERG outcomes (R = 0.676) were also reported in the Month 1 interim analysis.

Subjects showed approximately 12.8 ± 0.98 letter improvement in BCVA at Month 6 compared to BL scores. Mars Contrast Sensitivity (CS) also showed improvement from BL to Month 6 at 40 cm (0.202 log + 0.02), 80 cm (0.197 log + 0.02) and 120 cm (0.28 log + 0.03).

"Valeda provided statistically significant and sustained improvements in BCVA, CS and multi-luminance ERG function from baseline out to Month 6 time point following 9 PBM treatments," stated Dan Montzka, M.D. "Diopsys multi-luminance ERG is an early, sensitive and quantitative measure of visual dysfunction in dry AMD patients."

"The study further confirms previous LIGHTSITE I and II studies that the Valeda Light Delivery System improves visual function," stated Larry Perich, D.O. "The subjects were very pleased with the results of their treatments and no safety issues were seen."

