Similarweb to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 11, 2021

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) today announced it will release second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Similarweb’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.similarweb.com. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be made available on the Similarweb website following the call. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (877) 407-0726 toll-free and at (201) 689-7806 internationally. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 18, 2021 following the end of the conference call. To listen to the replay please dial (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415.