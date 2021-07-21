checkAd

AnPac Bio Began Generating Contract Medical Device R&D Revenue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 12:30   

Also in Final Stages of Partnership/Cooperation Discussions with Major Corporations

PHILADELPHIA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced today that it had entered into an agreement with Advanced Life Therapeutics Co., Ltd. (“Advanced Life Therapeutics”), in which the Company holds a minority equity interest of 40%, to perform contract R&D on integrated circuit-based components for cancer treatment medical devices. Under the multi-year contract agreement, the Company will design, fabricate, test and optimize key components of a cancer treatment medical device. The Company expects to begin generating revenue from this contract R&D project starting Q3 of this year.

The Company is also in later stages of partnership/cooperation discussions with a number of major corporations in the medical industry, in order to (a) increase the Company’s commercial Cancer Differentiation Analysis (CDA)-based cancer test revenue, and (b) broaden the Company’s new product pipeline in which the Company and its partner(s) will jointly develop medical devices which will leverage AnPac Bio’s strong expertise in integrated circuit (IC) based core components in medical devices.

Anpac Bio’s CEO, Dr. Chris Yu remarked of this progress, “We are pleased to initiate our first contract medical device R&D to bring additional revenue streams to our company. We also look forward to finalizing the pending major partnerships/cooperation to increase our core cancer screening and detection test revenue, and broaden our product pipeline.”      

About AnPac Bio

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 142 issued patents as of March 31, 2021. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory and one CLIA registered clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. According to Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked third worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 41,700 clinical samples as of December 31, 2019. AnPac Bio’s CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.

