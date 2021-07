Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX (daratumumab) for the Second Quarter of 2021

Company Announcement

Net sales of DARZALEX in the second quarter of 2021 totaled USD 1,433 million

Genmab receives royalties on worldwide net sales from Janssen Biotech, Inc.

Copenhagen, Denmark; July 21, 2021 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that worldwide net trade sales of DARZALEX (daratumumab), including sales of the subcutaneous (SC) formulation (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj, sold under the tradename DARZALEX FASPRO in the U.S.), as reported by Johnson & Johnson were USD 1,433 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net trade sales were USD 770 million in the U.S. and USD 663 million in the rest of the world. Genmab receives royalties on the worldwide net sales of DARZALEX, both the intravenous and SC formulations, under the exclusive worldwide license to Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) to develop, manufacture and commercialize daratumumab. As previously announced, Janssen is reducing its royalty payments to Genmab by what it claims to be Genmab’s share of Janssen’s royalty payments to Halozyme, cf. company announcement No. 39 of September 22, 2020.

About DARZALEX (daratumumab)

DARZALEX (daratumumab) is the first monoclonal antibody (mAb) to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to treat multiple myeloma and has become a backbone therapy in the treatment of this disease. Daratumumab is being developed by Janssen Biotech, Inc. under an exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize daratumumab from Genmab. The subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) is the first subcutaneous CD38 antibody approved for the treatment of multiple myeloma and the first and only approved treatment for patients with light-chain (AL) amyloidosis. Daratumumab is a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody (mAb) that binds with high affinity to the CD38 molecule, which is highly expressed on the surface of multiple myeloma cells. Daratumumab triggers a person’s own immune system to attack the cancer cells, resulting in rapid tumor cell death through multiple immune-mediated mechanisms of action and through immunomodulatory effects, in addition to direct tumor cell death, via apoptosis (programmed cell death). 1,2,3,4,5,6,7