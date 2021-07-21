EonX Technologies Inc. Signs Two Year Agreement with Mastercard Loyalty Solutions in Australia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a two year agreement with Mastercard Loyalty Solutions for provision and fulfilment of physical and …

EonX has established a successful loyalty platform that includes delivering digital and physical gift card solutions to leading Australian enterprises. This includes agreements with major national retail brands in Australia, and now advanced in launching a similar solution in the United States.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a two year agreement with Mastercard Loyalty Solutions for provision and fulfilment of physical and digital gift cards in Australia.

Mastercard delivers a global loyalty and rewards program for their partners, which rewards customer spending habits and helps influence customer behavior. The strategic Master Supplier Agreement with Mastercard is the first step for EonX to deliver digital and physical gift card solutions to Mastercard's customers and network of partners.

Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Kallen, said "According to Allied Market Research the global gift cards market size was valued at $619.25 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.076 trillion by 2027. We are excited by the opportunity to work with Mastercard Loyalty Solutions and look forward to extending our loyalty platform solutions to their customers and partners."1

EonX will facilitate the end-to-end creation, distribution, stock management, warehousing and fulfilment of digital and physical gift cards. EonX is reviewing the business case to budget for anticipated monthly volumes and will make further announcements to the market in due course.

About EONX

EonX is a financial technology company powering the next generation of eWallet, Payments & Loyalty platforms which enable business, consumers and employees to better engage and transact in today's digital world.

[1] Gift Cards Market by Card Type and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027, Allied Market Research

