Genmab Q2 Darzalex Sales USD 1,433 Million

(PLX AI) – Genmab Net sales of DARZALEX in the second quarter of 2021 totaled USD 1,433 million.Net trade sales were USD 770 million in the U.S. and USD 663 million in the rest of the worldGenmab receives royalties on the worldwide net sales of … (PLX AI) – Genmab Net sales of DARZALEX in the second quarter of 2021 totaled USD 1,433 million.

Net trade sales were USD 770 million in the U.S. and USD 663 million in the rest of the world

Genmab receives royalties on the worldwide net sales of DARZALEX, both the intravenous and SC formulations, under the exclusive worldwide license to Janssen Biotech




