Comerica Q2 Net Income, EPS Beat Consensus Expectations

Autor: PLX AI
21.07.2021, 12:41   

(PLX AI) – Comerica Q2 net income $328 million vs. estimate $220 million.Q2 EPS $2.32 vs estimate $1.61CEO says bank enjoyed strong deposit growth, robust fee income and excellent credit qualityRevenue increased and we remained focused on expense …

  • (PLX AI) – Comerica Q2 net income $328 million vs. estimate $220 million.
  • Q2 EPS $2.32 vs estimate $1.61
  • CEO says bank enjoyed strong deposit growth, robust fee income and excellent credit quality
  • Revenue increased and we remained focused on expense control: CEO
  • We saw solid loan growth in several business lines, led by General Middle Market, which was more than offset by declines in auto dealer floorplan and Mortgage Banker: CEO
  • ROE of over 17 percent and ROA of 1.50 percent remain above our historical norm, despite the ultra-low rate environment
