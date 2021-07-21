Comerica Q2 Net Income, EPS Beat Consensus Expectations

(PLX AI) – Comerica Q2 net income $328 million vs. estimate $220 million.Q2 EPS $2.32 vs estimate $1.61CEO says bank enjoyed strong deposit growth, robust fee income and excellent credit qualityRevenue increased and we remained focused on expense …

Q2 EPS $2.32 vs estimate $1.61

CEO says bank enjoyed strong deposit growth, robust fee income and excellent credit quality

Revenue increased and we remained focused on expense control: CEO

We saw solid loan growth in several business lines, led by General Middle Market, which was more than offset by declines in auto dealer floorplan and Mortgage Banker: CEO

ROE of over 17 percent and ROA of 1.50 percent remain above our historical norm, despite the ultra-low rate environment




