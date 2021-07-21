checkAd

Eaton Obtains All Regulatory Approvals to Close the Sale of Its Hydraulics Business to Danfoss

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 12:45  |  19   |   |   

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is pleased to announce that the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has approved an order paving the way for the sale of the company’s Hydraulics business to Danfoss A/S. The company now has all the regulatory approvals it needs to close the transaction. Eaton currently expects the sale to close August 2, 2021.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 96,000 employees. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements about the expected closing of the sale of our Hydraulics business. These statements should be used with caution and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, some of which are outside of the company’s control. Factors that could cause these statements to become untrue include possible delay or difficulty closing the transaction. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.



Eaton Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eaton Obtains All Regulatory Approvals to Close the Sale of Its Hydraulics Business to Danfoss Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is pleased to announce that the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has approved an order paving the way for the sale of the company’s Hydraulics business to Danfoss A/S. The company now has all …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Confluent Is Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the Third Year in a Row
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
High Tide Continues Rapid Expansion into United States Through Acquisition of Leading Online ...
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders
Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce Enrollment of First Patient in Clinical Trial for ...
Comcast Business Mobile Launches to Small Businesses Nationwide
Opportunity Financial (“OppFi”) and FG New America Acquisition Corp. Complete Business ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21Eaton to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on August 3, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21New Milestones Reached in the Sale of Eaton’s Hydraulics Business to Danfoss
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Eaton Recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Eaton releases 2020 Sustainability Report and first standalone Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.06.21Eaton Acquires a 50 Percent Stake in Jiangsu YiNeng Electric’s Busway Business
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten