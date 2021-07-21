checkAd

Comstock’s LiNiCo to Recycle 100,000 Tons of Lithium-ion Batteries per Year

Breakthrough Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Technologies Enable Extraordinary Increase in Throughput

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: LODE) today announced the filing of a Written Determination of Hazardous Waste Recycling (“Application”) by LINICO Corporation (“LiNiCo”), and its lithium-ion battery (“LIB”) recycling facility located in the Tahoe Reno Industrial (“TRI”) Center in Storey County, Nevada (“TRI Facility”).

The Application and LiNiCo’s final engineering plans are based on the first phase of LiNiCo’s proprietary LIB recycling technologies, which have been designed for extraordinary capacity and yield at a fraction of the capital and operating costs of all known methods. Those technologies are the direct result of Comstock’s recently announced and planned additional technology development, engineering, and materials science acquisitions and other transactions, including Renewable Process Solution (“RPS”) and its CEO and Comstock’s new Chief Process Engineer, Rahul Bobbili.

Construction of the first phase of LiNiCo’s new processes will commence at the TRI Facility upon approval of the Application, with an anticipated completion and start-up during the first half of 2022. Once complete, the TRI Facility is conservatively expected to scale up to its initial nameplate capacity exceeding 100,000 tons per year of LIBs over a period of three years, with annualized revenues exceeding $250,000,000, $410,000,000, and $505,000,000 per year during the TRI Facility’s first, second, and third full years of operations, respectively, as shown in the following excerpt from LiNiCo’s internal projections:

    2022   2023   2024   2025
Throughput (tons per year)   26,880   53,760   80,640   87,091
Revenue ($000s per year) $ 90,339 $ 250,814 $ 410,450 $ 505,094

Extraordinary Growth

