Vista Gold Commences Definitive Feasibility Study for the Mt Todd Gold Project and Advances Other Key Programs

DENVER, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Gold Corp. (“Vista” or the “Company”) (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) today announced that it has commenced work to complete a feasibility study (“FS”) for its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project (“Mt Todd” or the “Project”) in Northern Territory, Australia. Tetra Tech has been engaged to lead the FS, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022. The FS and other key programs are expected to increase reserves and mine life, further validate the Mt Todd design and economics, and demonstrate district-scale potential within the Company’s mining licenses.



Frederick H. Earnest, President and CEO of Vista, commented, “This year, we have concluded important de-risking activities and achieved important milestones with the approval of the Mine Management Plan and other permits. At the same time, we have continued working to realize greater value from Mt Todd through technical programs, exploration, and partnering initiatives. In addition to extending our exploration program, we recently started the engineering and design work to complete an FS for Mt Todd. These programs have estimated combined budgets of approximately US$5 million. While we have continued to make good progress on the ground in Australia, our efforts to advance a partnership for the development of Mt Todd have been slowed by international travel restrictions to Australia. With the expectation that travel restrictions will be lifted next year, we have a window of opportunity and intend to complete the FS and additional exploration drilling within that window. We believe these programs will unlock significant value as we move forward in the process of identifying the right partner for the development of Mt Todd and maximizing value for our existing shareholders. These programs and other activities geared toward achieving a partnership for the development of Mt Todd are now funded, as a result of the recently closed offering for US$13.5 million.”

Feasibility Study

Most of the engineering work for Mt Todd has previously been completed to feasibility study standards. The Company has commenced the work of completing the remaining feasibility engineering in the process plant (piping, electrical, and instrumentation), updating project designs to be consistent with the recently approved Mine Management Plan, and completing an economic evaluation using a gold price more reflective of the current market price. Due to the conservative US$1,000 gold price used to estimate reserves in the Company’s most recent preliminary feasibility study, redesigning the pit at a higher gold price is expected to enhance value by increasing the estimated reserves and extending the life of the mine by incorporating a greater portion of the currently defined measured and indicated resources into the mine plan.