Bayer's Verquvo Approved in EU for Chronic Heart Failure
(PLX AI) – Bayer’s new symptomatic chronic heart failure treatment Verquvo (vericiguat) approved in EU.Approved for adult patients with reduced ejection fraction who are stabilized after a recent decompensation event requiring intravenous …
- (PLX AI) – Bayer’s new symptomatic chronic heart failure treatment Verquvo (vericiguat) approved in EU.
- Approved for adult patients with reduced ejection fraction who are stabilized after a recent decompensation event requiring intravenous therapy
- Studied in a population with a high risk of cardiovascular death or heart failure hospitalization
- The sGC-stimulator Verquvo provides a specific approach to managing chronic heart failure following a decompensation event
