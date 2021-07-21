Bayer's Verquvo Approved in EU for Chronic Heart Failure Autor: PLX AI | 21.07.2021, 12:46 | 35 | 0 | 0 21.07.2021, 12:46 | (PLX AI) – Bayer’s new symptomatic chronic heart failure treatment Verquvo (vericiguat) approved in EU.Approved for adult patients with reduced ejection fraction who are stabilized after a recent decompensation event requiring intravenous … (PLX AI) – Bayer’s new symptomatic chronic heart failure treatment Verquvo (vericiguat) approved in EU.Approved for adult patients with reduced ejection fraction who are stabilized after a recent decompensation event requiring intravenous … (PLX AI) – Bayer’s new symptomatic chronic heart failure treatment Verquvo (vericiguat) approved in EU.

Approved for adult patients with reduced ejection fraction who are stabilized after a recent decompensation event requiring intravenous therapy

Studied in a population with a high risk of cardiovascular death or heart failure hospitalization

The sGC-stimulator Verquvo provides a specific approach to managing chronic heart failure following a decompensation event Bayer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Bayer Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer