Bayer's Verquvo Approved in EU for Chronic Heart Failure

Autor: PLX AI
21.07.2021, 12:46  |  35   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Bayer’s new symptomatic chronic heart failure treatment Verquvo (vericiguat) approved in EU.Approved for adult patients with reduced ejection fraction who are stabilized after a recent decompensation event requiring intravenous …

  • (PLX AI) – Bayer’s new symptomatic chronic heart failure treatment Verquvo (vericiguat) approved in EU.
  • Approved for adult patients with reduced ejection fraction who are stabilized after a recent decompensation event requiring intravenous therapy
  • Studied in a population with a high risk of cardiovascular death or heart failure hospitalization
  • The sGC-stimulator Verquvo provides a specific approach to managing chronic heart failure following a decompensation event
