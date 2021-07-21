Inviting the world to ‘ Meet Visa ,‘ the global payments technology company today unveiled the initial phase of its brand evolution spotlighting the diverse capabilities of its network and commitment to enabling global economic inclusion. Aligned closely with the company’s business strategy, this phase includes the debut of a dynamic global marketing campaign and a preview of a modernized look for Visa’s iconic brand.

There is power in those four letters, recognized by almost everyone, and standing for trust, security, acceptance and inclusion. As part of a multi-year evolution of its iconic brand, Visa is sharing an initial glimpse into its evolved visual brand identity, launching in late 2021, which features refreshed colors for digital impact and a new brand symbol designed to express the purpose behind the brand. (Graphic: Business Wire)

More than 60 years ago, when Visa was founded, few could imagine a world beyond cash and checks. Visa’s founding vision to introduce a more secure, reliable and convenient currency in digital form began with a simple question: what if money became fully electronic? Today, Visa continues to anticipate the future of digital commerce, providing access through its secure global network working for everyone, everywhere.

“People think they ‘know’ Visa. Consumers and businesses trust the power of those four letters and see it when they open their wallet, pay a vendor, walk into a store or check out online. What they don’t see is how those four letters operate the most dynamic network of people, partnerships and products,” said Lynne Biggar, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Visa. “We are on a mission to ensure that Visa is seen as more than a credit card company and understood as a trusted network that drives commerce forward.”

While Visa continues to shape the physical and digital credit or debit card transaction, it also increasingly sits at the center of enabling money movement. A company built on access to economic inclusion, the Visa network connects 3.6 billion credentials, over 70 million merchant locations, tens of thousands of partners and powers more than $11 trillion in total volume annually. Over the last five years alone, Visa has invested $9 billion in technology to shape the future of commerce, delivering a differentiated set of products, services and benefits.1 Visa’s network helps enable a gig-worker with the flexibility to get paid in real time, facilitates person to person payments that can send and receive money between billions of cards and accounts worldwide, and large corporate payments to be made more effortlessly across borders, as just a few examples.