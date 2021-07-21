Rogers Communications Declares 50 Cents per Share Quarterly Dividend

October 1, 2021 payment date following September 9, 2021 record date

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. (“Rogers”) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend totaling 50 cents per share on each of its outstanding Class B Non-Voting shares and Class A Voting shares.

The declared quarterly dividend will be paid on October 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 9, 2021. Such quarterly dividends are only payable as and when declared by Rogers’ Board and there is no entitlement to any dividend prior thereto.