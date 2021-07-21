Kornit Digital Partners with Canva, Connecting Canva’s Extensive Creative Community with Global On-Demand Production

As part of the partnership, Kornit X , the world’s leading operating system for on-demand sustainable fashion, will become one of Canva’s first certified integration partners, empowering Canva to help leading Print Service Providers (PSPs), brands, and organizations easily add the Canva design tool to their e-commerce websites, making it easier to create personalized products from design, to order, to product fulfillment, in minutes. Kornit X will also manage and route all orders through Kornit’s extensive global fulfillment network. Canva’s online visual communications platform currently serves more than 55 million private and enterprise users globally.

“It is Canva’s mission to empower the world to design and allow anyone to create whatever they can imagine, fulfilling the promise of what a digitized, connected community of creators can do,” said Aaron Day, Global Partnership Lead at Canva. “In this, we find common cause with Kornit’s long-time dedication to self-expression on demand and enabling their customers to use sustainable means to deliver brilliant designs for many applications. By making their technology accessible to our customers, we ensure our users will leave their colorful mark upon the textile world.”

“At KornitX, we are becoming the operating system for sustainable, on-demand production. Canva’s vast, growing global user community reflects a staggering demand for customized impressions — imagination made possible by the wonders of digital,” said Omer Kulka, Kornit Digital CMO. “People want to create, they want their creations quickly, and they want unlimited possibilities, which is where this synergy between KornitX and Canva will create boundless opportunities. We are proud to have teamed with a global leader in visual communications, to bring designs to life with speed, quality, and reliability.”

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: Digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2003, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit Kornit Digital at www.kornit.com.

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is a free online visual communications platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to design. Featuring a simple user interface and a vast range of templates ranging from presentations, social media graphics, posters, apparel to videos, plus a huge library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips, anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful. Canva is available on desktop, web, iOS, and Android.

